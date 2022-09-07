ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Necropsy reveals K9 Hannes died due to heat stroke in August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Following a necropsy, it was revealed that K9 Hannes of the Kern County Sheriff's Office died due to heat stroke after an incident in Lamont on Aug. 18, according to the sheriff's office. The results came after Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine...
TheHorse.com

Paint Filly Positive for WNV in California

On Sept. 2, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old Paint filly in Kern County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented beginning on Aug. 27 with ataxia that was worse in her hind end and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) in her shoulder and neck. She is reported to be alive. This is the sixth equine WNV case in California in 2022.
KGET

Bakersfield Heart Hospital comments on staff layoffs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital is laying off staff members to serve patients better and increase focus on specialized services, according to a statement from the hospital. 17 News has received several calls stating BHH is laying off more than 100 employees, we contacted the hospital and received this statement: “Bakersfield Heart Hospital […]
Bakersfield Now

Heat stress impact on crops and cattle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Jason Giannelli is a fourth generation farmer in Bakersfield. He and his family farm alfalfa, corn, sudan grass-grass for cattle, tomatoes, almonds and pistachios. He says their sudan grass and alfalfa is usually twice as tall as it is now. Gianelli says for plants it becomes all about survival.
KGET

Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
southkernsol.org

Kern County school officials comment on California teacher shortage

As students have made their way back to the classroom and met their new teachers this school year, Kern County faces an important issue — its lack of teachers. As many states and communities across the United States face a teacher shortage, some Kern County school district officials gave their opinions.
Bakersfield Californian

Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield

Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane. The fire started outside...
KGET

1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
