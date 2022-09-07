Read full article on original website
Kern County covid-19 numbers, plus concerns about long covid and suicide
The symptoms of long covid include everything from fatigue and brain-fog to shortness of breath and physical pain.
Bakersfield Now
Necropsy reveals K9 Hannes died due to heat stroke in August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Following a necropsy, it was revealed that K9 Hannes of the Kern County Sheriff's Office died due to heat stroke after an incident in Lamont on Aug. 18, according to the sheriff's office. The results came after Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine...
TheHorse.com
Paint Filly Positive for WNV in California
On Sept. 2, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old Paint filly in Kern County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented beginning on Aug. 27 with ataxia that was worse in her hind end and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) in her shoulder and neck. She is reported to be alive. This is the sixth equine WNV case in California in 2022.
Bakersfield Heart Hospital comments on staff layoffs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital is laying off staff members to serve patients better and increase focus on specialized services, according to a statement from the hospital. 17 News has received several calls stating BHH is laying off more than 100 employees, we contacted the hospital and received this statement: “Bakersfield Heart Hospital […]
Antelope Valley homeless struggling to find relief from intense heat wave: 'It's just unbearable'
The extreme heat is making it tough to do anything outdoors, especially for those experiencing homelessness.
Bakersfield Now
Heat stress impact on crops and cattle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Jason Giannelli is a fourth generation farmer in Bakersfield. He and his family farm alfalfa, corn, sudan grass-grass for cattle, tomatoes, almonds and pistachios. He says their sudan grass and alfalfa is usually twice as tall as it is now. Gianelli says for plants it becomes all about survival.
Bakersfield Life featured 2 men on the cover of its ‘women’s’ issue. Chaos ensued.
The ignorant editorial choices deserved all of the pushback, writes Ariana Bindman.
Heat, fire, smoke — hurricane? — wreaking havoc, concerns on California high school football
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — On top of preparing for the biggest high school football game in California this week, Liberty-Bakersfield coach Bryan Nixon was asked Wednesday about battling the oppressive heat wave that has rocked and drained most of the Golden State, particularly those off the coast. In ...
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
southkernsol.org
Kern County school officials comment on California teacher shortage
As students have made their way back to the classroom and met their new teachers this school year, Kern County faces an important issue — its lack of teachers. As many states and communities across the United States face a teacher shortage, some Kern County school district officials gave their opinions.
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Bakersfield fire – Horror pictures show flames at Fallas store in Kern County as firefighters work to control blaze
HARROWING pictures show flames shooting out of a local discount store, sending shoppers fleeing. A large three-alarm fire broke out at a Fallas Store in Bakersfield, California, on Friday morning. Photo from the scene showed firefighters drenching the property with water as black smoke billowed out of the top and...
Bakersfield Californian
Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield
Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane. The fire started outside...
Bakersfield locals rescued ducks because the city is endangering the wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California mega drought is drying up our lakes here at home.Truxtun Lake is gone and the Park at River Walk is right behind it. Concerned community members have reached out to our station multiple times regarding the wildlife at risk. Now, one group is stepping up to do something about […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
At Least 1 Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, a motor vehicle collision killed at least 1 person in Bakersfield. The accident was reported to have happened just [..]
Bakersfield natives recall witnessing 9/11 firsthand
Two Bakersfield natives tell 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann how they not only witnessed 9/11 firsthand in New York, but they also narrowly avoided being in the Twin Towers when the planes hit that day.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
The Central California town where McDonald's, Taco Bell and Carl's Jr. test market their newest creations
A visit to the Central Calif. town where your future fast food faves are tested.
