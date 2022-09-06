The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call on Friday, September 09, 2022, regarding a shooting in the Paintsville community of Johnson County. KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Depot Road in reference to the incident. The initial investigation indicated that three individuals had suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play. All three individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. A suspect was identified, and later taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.

