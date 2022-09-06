ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS CONTINUE TO ROLL DEFEATING PIKEVILLE 38-20

August 8th, 2022, Pikeville, KY — The Lawrence County Middle School Football team traveled to Pikeville on Thursday to face off against the undefeated Pikeville Panthers. After two early scores by Pikeville and a score of 12-0 in the second quarter, the Bulldogs took over the game with 38 unanswered points.
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
Kentucky State Police Conducts Death Investigation in Johnson County

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call on Friday, September 09, 2022, regarding a shooting in the Paintsville community of Johnson County. KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Depot Road in reference to the incident. The initial investigation indicated that three individuals had suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play. All three individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. A suspect was identified, and later taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.
Moonshine, Music and Makers fill Pikeville’s Main Street

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Main Street is filled with moonshine, music, and makers as the city’s newest, growing event kicked off its second year Thursday. “Seems like there’s more and more things like this, where you can get out, local bands get to play, and people that make arts and crafts and moonshine and different things get to show off what they do,” said local musician Kevin Harmon.
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
Louisa gas station sells winning scratch-off ticket

LOUISA —The Kentucky Lottery issued a release announcing that a Flatwoods man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $55,555 Aug. 27 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket. Exxon Market Place in Louisa will receive a 10 percent, $555.55 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The man and his wife...
Residents react to cold case investigation

Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
Man killed in Mingo County side-by-side crash

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man died after a weekend side-by-side crash in Mingo County. According to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, the crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on Trail 26 of the Buffalo Trail System near Matewan. The DNR says two people were riding the vehicle when it […]
One person dead following ATV crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
DELBARTON, WV

