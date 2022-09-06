Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS CONTINUE TO ROLL DEFEATING PIKEVILLE 38-20
August 8th, 2022, Pikeville, KY — The Lawrence County Middle School Football team traveled to Pikeville on Thursday to face off against the undefeated Pikeville Panthers. After two early scores by Pikeville and a score of 12-0 in the second quarter, the Bulldogs took over the game with 38 unanswered points.
Man Hillbillies blank West Side
The Billies had a huge first quarter, putting up 21 points, then totaled 13 in the second half to shutout West Side the final 41-0.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Metro News
Kentucky man credits his PFD for saving his life on the Tug Fork River
WILLIAMSON, .W.Va. — Pete Runyon admitted he has been guilty of not wearing his life jacket, but now at age 65, he said it’s rare that he’s on the water fishing without it on. The habit likely saved his life on September 3rd. Pete, who is from...
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
wymt.com
Paintsville Independent Schools on lockdown at sheriff’s recommendation
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police Conducts Death Investigation in Johnson County
The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call on Friday, September 09, 2022, regarding a shooting in the Paintsville community of Johnson County. KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Depot Road in reference to the incident. The initial investigation indicated that three individuals had suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play. All three individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. A suspect was identified, and later taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.
wymt.com
Moonshine, Music and Makers fill Pikeville’s Main Street
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Main Street is filled with moonshine, music, and makers as the city’s newest, growing event kicked off its second year Thursday. “Seems like there’s more and more things like this, where you can get out, local bands get to play, and people that make arts and crafts and moonshine and different things get to show off what they do,” said local musician Kevin Harmon.
WKYT 27
Knott Co. in process of years-long recovery efforts after flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The recovery process in eastern Kentucky is slow and time consuming. Officials say it will be years before some things return to somewhat normalcy and even then, it won’t be the same. The area of Hindman we went to hasn’t changed much in several...
wymt.com
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
thebigsandynews.com
Louisa gas station sells winning scratch-off ticket
LOUISA —The Kentucky Lottery issued a release announcing that a Flatwoods man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $55,555 Aug. 27 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket. Exxon Market Place in Louisa will receive a 10 percent, $555.55 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The man and his wife...
WSAZ
Residents react to cold case investigation
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
wymt.com
Local farmers’ markets affected by recent flooding and severe weather
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, many farmers’ crops were affected by the severe weather, which has led to fewer vendors at local farmers’ markets. Even if a field was not flooded, the growth of many crops was hindered, like with the Walker Family...
WSAZ
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out
Man killed in Mingo County side-by-side crash
WSAZ
One person dead following ATV crash
Wave 3
Ky. State Police investigate Johnson County shooting after 3 found dead inside home
