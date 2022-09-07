Bay Area city breaks heat record that’s over 100 years old

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Records are made to be broken, and a few Bay Area cities did just that on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed during the latest heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.

The city of Santa Rosa broke a record that has been on the books since 1913 when it hit 115 degrees on Tuesday. The record was previously set for the city in 1913. Napa was not far behind, hitting a high of 114 degrees, edging past the previous 113 degree record set in 1961.

Not to be outshined by temperatures in the North Bay, the South Bay also hit scorching highs and set a couple of records. San Jose reached a record high of 109 degrees on Tuesday; the previous record for the city was 108 degrees set in 2017.

Livermore and Redwood City both tied the records for their respective areas. Livermore hit 116 degrees for the second day in a row on Tuesday, tying with the city’s previous record. The Livermore area also faced power outages as a result of the heat and the impact high temperatures are having on the power grid.

