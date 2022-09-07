ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area city breaks heat record that’s over 100 years old

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Records are made to be broken, and a few Bay Area cities did just that on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed during the latest heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.

The city of Santa Rosa broke a record that has been on the books since 1913 when it hit 115 degrees on Tuesday. The record was previously set for the city in 1913. Napa was not far behind, hitting a high of 114 degrees, edging past the previous 113 degree record set in 1961.

Not to be outshined by temperatures in the North Bay, the South Bay also hit scorching highs and set a couple of records. San Jose reached a record high of 109 degrees on Tuesday; the previous record for the city was 108 degrees set in 2017.

Livermore and Redwood City both tied the records for their respective areas. Livermore hit 116 degrees for the second day in a row on Tuesday, tying with the city’s previous record. The Livermore area also faced power outages as a result of the heat and the impact high temperatures are having on the power grid.

stopthemadness
3d ago

What? You mean it was hot before? Duh! Climate change has occurred since the beginning of time. Pollution is not the same as climate change. These people you profit off of this are also the people that throw trash out of their windows.

Liberalism Kills
4d ago

See it has been hot like this before... Climate change is a hoax👈👉 Geoengineeringwatch . Org on the web

SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations

While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
