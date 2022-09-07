ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

West Shore Jr./Sr. High School Resource Officer Valerie Butler Recognized as Melbourne Police Officer of the Month

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police Department recognized West Shore Jr/Sr High School’s Resource Officer Valerie Butler as Officer of the Month. “When she is not busy during the year keeping our kids and campus safe, our amazing School Resource Officer Valerie Butler is helping in our community through her direct involvement with the Police Athletic League,” said West Shore Principal Rick Fleming, “she certainly is a Wildcat Superstar!”
click orlando

West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
sebastiandaily.com

Barefoot Bay man threatens to kill roommate

A 71-year-old man placed knives throughout his home in Barefoot Bay and threatened to kill his roommate if they returned to the residence without a police escort. The roommate then notified the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office after receiving threatening texts and a picture of a knife with the caption, “waiting for you,” according to the affidavit.
fox35orlando.com

Police Chief: Melbourne police officer shot during well-being check at Florida hotel

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was shot and transported to the hospital on Friday after a suspect shot at him through the door of a hotel. Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said his officer responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a well-being call. He said his officer had a brief conversation with the suspect inside one of the rooms on Friday, before the suspect went silent, and then started to countdown.
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: FrogBones Family Shooting Center to Host Special Fundraiser Sept. 15 for Melbourne Police Officer Denise Procise

WATCH: Melbourne Police Department Police Chief David Gillespie and Families of the Shield, Inc. Founder/CEO John Pasko talk with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about an upcoming fundraiser to help support a Melbourne police officer injured in the line of duty. In April 2022, Officer Denise Procise was injured in an automobile accident responding to a call.
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Breaks Ground On New Emergency Operations Center in Rockledge

BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – Brevard County politicians and government officials conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Brevard County Emergency Operations Center on Friday in Rockledge. The Brevard Emergency Operations Center provides Homeland Security for Brevard and coordinates information regarding the occurrence or threat of any...
WESH

Rockledge police to release update on crime scene

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge police are expected to release information on a crime scene that was active overnight. Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence were observed in a neighborhood on South Carolina Avenue. Police will provide the update at 10:30 a.m. WESH 2 will stream above.
click orlando

Dogs, ducks, horse seized from private animal rescue in Osteen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Animal Services is looking to rehome nearly a dozen dogs after they were seized Tuesday from a private animal rescue in Osteen. Officials said in a Facebook post a concerned citizen reported a dead dog and several other animals suffering from neglect at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue on Reed Ellis Road.
