West Shore Jr./Sr. High School Resource Officer Valerie Butler Recognized as Melbourne Police Officer of the Month
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police Department recognized West Shore Jr/Sr High School’s Resource Officer Valerie Butler as Officer of the Month. “When she is not busy during the year keeping our kids and campus safe, our amazing School Resource Officer Valerie Butler is helping in our community through her direct involvement with the Police Athletic League,” said West Shore Principal Rick Fleming, “she certainly is a Wildcat Superstar!”
Police: West Melbourne officer involved in Orlando crash charged with DUI
ORLANDO, Fla. — A West Melbourne police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested on DUI charges following an early morning crash in Orlando on Friday. Records show Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was in his personal vehicle when he was involved in a crash along John Young Parkway near L.B. McLeod Road just before 3 a.m.
Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Provides Personal Safety Training to Space Coast Realtors
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – I had a great time last week serving as the guest speaker for an amazing group of Brevard County Realtors during a lunch and learn styled event that was hosted by the Women’s Council of Realtors – Space Coast. Unfortunately, in today’s world,...
Disney World Cast Member among 160 individuals arrested in human trafficking sting
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the help of other law enforcement agencies, has arrested 160 people during a seven-day operation aimed at cracking down on sex trafficking in the area. According to WFLA, the operation, called “Fall Haul 2” resulted in the arrests of several school teachers,...
THE DAY THAT CHANGED AMERICA: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Remembers September 11, 2001
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Twenty-one years ago our world came to a screeching halt as terrorists bombed the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and crashed yet another plane into a wooded area in Pennsylvania. On that day, America saw firsthand terrorism taking place right here on our own soil,...
Barefoot Bay man threatens to kill roommate
A 71-year-old man placed knives throughout his home in Barefoot Bay and threatened to kill his roommate if they returned to the residence without a police escort. The roommate then notified the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office after receiving threatening texts and a picture of a knife with the caption, “waiting for you,” according to the affidavit.
Police Chief: Melbourne police officer shot during well-being check at Florida hotel
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was shot and transported to the hospital on Friday after a suspect shot at him through the door of a hotel. Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said his officer responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a well-being call. He said his officer had a brief conversation with the suspect inside one of the rooms on Friday, before the suspect went silent, and then started to countdown.
Brevard County first responders honored for saving lives of girls struck by lightning
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Brevard County officials honored the first responders who helped save two young victims after a lightning strike. Channel 9 first reported on the girls being struck by lightning in June. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They were shocked while playing outside their...
Woman attacked on Orange County trail took photo of suspect, leading to arrest, affidavit shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The female jogger who was attacked on an Orange County trail Sunday night managed to take a picture of her attacker, which helped deputies find the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit. The attack happened around 5 p.m. on the Little Econ Greenway Trail, deputies...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For 16-Year-Old Murder Suspect Who Has A Birthday Today
DUNDEE, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Detrayvis “Ray Ray” McGriff, whose birthday is today, 9/8/2006. Deputies say McGriff has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in the homicide that occurred on July 21, 2022, and a related
WATCH: FrogBones Family Shooting Center to Host Special Fundraiser Sept. 15 for Melbourne Police Officer Denise Procise
WATCH: Melbourne Police Department Police Chief David Gillespie and Families of the Shield, Inc. Founder/CEO John Pasko talk with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about an upcoming fundraiser to help support a Melbourne police officer injured in the line of duty. In April 2022, Officer Denise Procise was injured in an automobile accident responding to a call.
HOT OFF THE PRESS! September 12, 2022 Space Coast Daily News – Brevard County’s Best Newspaper
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Daily, Brevard’s leading local news and information source, is proud to present its newest member of the SCD family of outstanding multimedia products. Featuring some of the best and long-standing journalists and multimedia producers in our community, Space Coast Daily has established...
Brevard County Breaks Ground On New Emergency Operations Center in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – Brevard County politicians and government officials conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Brevard County Emergency Operations Center on Friday in Rockledge. The Brevard Emergency Operations Center provides Homeland Security for Brevard and coordinates information regarding the occurrence or threat of any...
2 people shot in Vero Beach, shooting suspect in custody
A woman and her boyfriend were shot early Saturday morning in Vero Beach and the shooting suspect is in custody.
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
Rockledge police to release update on crime scene
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge police are expected to release information on a crime scene that was active overnight. Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence were observed in a neighborhood on South Carolina Avenue. Police will provide the update at 10:30 a.m. WESH 2 will stream above.
Dogs, ducks, horse seized from private animal rescue in Osteen
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Animal Services is looking to rehome nearly a dozen dogs after they were seized Tuesday from a private animal rescue in Osteen. Officials said in a Facebook post a concerned citizen reported a dead dog and several other animals suffering from neglect at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue on Reed Ellis Road.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
