Strong smell over east Toledo Friday night isolated to Toledo Refining Company
OREGON, Ohio — Multiple people in the Toledo area reported a strong smell of gasoline or natural gas on Friday night, especially near the Toledo Refining Company oil refinery near the border of Oregon and east Toledo. Reports of the odor began around 11 p.m. The Oregon Fire Department,...
Maumee police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership list placed on leave
MAUMEE, Ohio — The city of Maumee announced Friday a police sergeant was placed on administrative leave hours after WTOL 11 first reported his name appeared on an Oath Keepers membership list. According to a news release from Mayor Rich Carr, Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on leave Thursday...
Riverview Terrace engineering report released
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Engineers have released a report on the damage at an Adrian apartment complex that has been deemed unsafe for residents to live in. Hundreds of Riverview Terrace residents have been displaced after engineers found structural issues at the high-rise apartment complex in July. An engineering report...
Culture change in Rossford PD
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Police Department is at your service. At the first Citizens Police Academy session, the participants learned how the department has evolved. “I don’t want a ‘just writing tickets’ attitude,” said Police Chief Todd Kitzler said of the modern department. “It’s been a culture change.”
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local police sergeant sought membership with what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group, according to documents obtained from a nonprofit coalition of journalists. Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc...
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight
NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County in the US state of Ohio, according a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The Ashland County outbreak involved 640 non-poultry birds in a backyard...
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
Ground breaks for $85 million Toledo Trade Center; Hopes to create hundreds of jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 17 years since North Towne Mall closed its doors leaving the north Toledo plot vacant for years. Thursday the city celebrated the groundbreaking of the $84.6 million Toledo Trade Center that will be there. City leaders, state officials and developers were at the property...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
1 Man Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a motorcycle accident was reported in Lenawee County. The officials reported a single-vehicle crash near the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Cutting Tool Manufacturer Invests $39 Million to Expand Operations
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Northwest Ohio manufacturer of cutting tools...
Fulton County Museums Participate In Ohio Open Doors
Wauseon, OH – Discover Fulton County Ohio’s amazing heritage Fri., Sept. 16 from noon to 7:00pm, as historic buildings open their doors for tours during the statewide Ohio History Connection event Ohio Open Doors. Locally, this event is being sponsored by the county’s Heritage Alliance (Bean Creek History...
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
World’s second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
A Tiny Christian College in Michigan Is Infiltrating Florida’s Schools
Schools, famously, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ No. 1 priority; the primary means by which he’s gained his new national profile is by working with the Florida Legislature upend the state’s public school curriculum last year. The changes to Florida’s educational system over the past year have been pretty breathtaking—and it turns out, all the attention-grabbing education bills DeSantis has been passing were years in the making. They’re part of a larger project being driven not just by Florida but by a small liberal arts college in Michigan known as Hillsdale. The Christian school has been described as a “citadel of American conservatism”; Donald Trump has connections there, Ted Cruz and Clarence Thomas have been commencement speakers, and the school has started a series of “leadership seminars” that sound like right-wing TED Talks. Hillsdale is also a champion of what it calls “patriotic education”: When the New York Times’ 1619 Project became a conservative lightning rod, leaders at the school worked with the Trump administration to put together an alternative called the “1776 curriculum.” The connection between Florida’s school laws and Hillsdale’s influence was uncovered by Sommer Brugal, a K–12 education reporter for the Miami Herald. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Brugal about how Florida got here, what Hillsdale has been doing, and whether this is all just beginning. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
