Madison, AL

WAFF

Military Tribute Night held at Toyota Field on Saturday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the USA Patriots Amputee Softball team will go against Team AUSA for Military Tribute Night. The USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team is a non-profit whose mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities. Some of the players are still in the service, others are in college or have moved on to new careers.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Child attacked by pack of dogs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2 injured in drive-by shooting in Sheffield

Sheffield Police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect. It happened at around 10:30 p.m. off Annapolis Ave. Witnesses told police a black man in an Alabama hoodie leaned out the back window of a dark gray Honda Civic or Accord, and started firing shots. Two people were shot. Sheffield...
SHEFFIELD, AL
WAFF

Madison County hits 1,001 COVID Deaths

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the state’s dashboard, updated every Thursday, Madison County has hit 1,001 deaths from COVID-19. The dashboard updated data for each North Alabama county and has listed over 1,2000 new cases in the past week. Although, Madison County is listed to have more COVID-19-related deaths...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

MidCity District announces $110 million development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Emergency Services to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. will be hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday morning at Fire Station No. 1. According to a press release from the city of Huntsville, the ceremony...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home

A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Scottsboro store celebrates 50th Anniversary

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — Scottsboro’s Unclaimed Baggage, America’s only lost luggage retail store, celebrated the end of its 50th Anniversary Road Tour today. The store’s road tour team returned after a four-month journey all throughout the country. They visited all 50 states over the summer.
SCOTTSBORO, AL

