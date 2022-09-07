Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
Related
Valuable, rare sports card collection stolen from Huntsville home
A sports collection decades in the making was stolen from a home in Huntsville. The owner says that the collection was in honor of his dad.
WAFF
Military Tribute Night held at Toyota Field on Saturday
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the USA Patriots Amputee Softball team will go against Team AUSA for Military Tribute Night. The USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team is a non-profit whose mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities. Some of the players are still in the service, others are in college or have moved on to new careers.
Huntsville running community to honor Eliza Fletcher’s life
Runners across the country are planning to run in honor of Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and found dead in Memphis last week, and one Huntsville group is joining the movement.
WAFF
Hundreds of runners gather to honor Eliza Fletcher in Big Spring Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville running community gathered in Big Spring Park for a group run Friday morning to remember the life of Eliza Fletcher. These local runners may not have known Fletcher, but her death is having a huge impact on them. It was a very passionate and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
WAAY-TV
2 injured in drive-by shooting in Sheffield
Sheffield Police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect. It happened at around 10:30 p.m. off Annapolis Ave. Witnesses told police a black man in an Alabama hoodie leaned out the back window of a dark gray Honda Civic or Accord, and started firing shots. Two people were shot. Sheffield...
Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window
A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials.
WAFF
Madison County hits 1,001 COVID Deaths
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the state’s dashboard, updated every Thursday, Madison County has hit 1,001 deaths from COVID-19. The dashboard updated data for each North Alabama county and has listed over 1,2000 new cases in the past week. Although, Madison County is listed to have more COVID-19-related deaths...
RELATED PEOPLE
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
WAFF
MidCity District announces $110 million development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
Decatur man arrested for $2,500 worth of damages to business
Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man for excessive damage to a business on Thursday.
News 19 is expanding! 9 a.m. newscast launches September 12
News 19 is THRILLED to share that we're expanding with another hour of news! News 19 This Morning is adding another hour of news and weather on WHNT beginning at 9 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAFF
Huntsville Emergency Services to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. will be hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday morning at Fire Station No. 1. According to a press release from the city of Huntsville, the ceremony...
WAAY-TV
Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home
A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
WAAY-TV
Councilman demands Huntsville release dollar amount spent defending Darby civil case
Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling is asking the city's legal team to release the total dollar amount spent so far to defend the city and ex-Huntsville officer William Ben Darby in a civil case. Kling sent an email to the city attorney asking why they continue to refuse to tell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Cullman County Sheriff releases statement regarding potential transfer of Casey White
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday, Mark McDaniel, Casey White’s defense attorney, filed an unopposed motion to move him from Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman County Detention Center. But White’s checkered past involving an assisted escape from the Lauderdale County Jail has some in Cullman unsure about...
Florence kidnapping suspect caught in Walker County
A man is facing kidnapping and several domestic violence charges after a weeks-long search for him that started at a Muscle Shoals business.
WDEF
Scottsboro store celebrates 50th Anniversary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — Scottsboro’s Unclaimed Baggage, America’s only lost luggage retail store, celebrated the end of its 50th Anniversary Road Tour today. The store’s road tour team returned after a four-month journey all throughout the country. They visited all 50 states over the summer.
‘No, this is going to stay’: Family refuses to remove American flag outside home despite homeowners association’s demand in Alabama
A Huntsville, Ala., family says they were told by their homeowners association to remove their American flag and the U.S. Army flag, along with the pole where the two fly outside their home. WAAY is reporting that Jill and Anthony Hudnell were told by the Homeowners Association of Lake Forest...
Comments / 0