MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the USA Patriots Amputee Softball team will go against Team AUSA for Military Tribute Night. The USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team is a non-profit whose mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities. Some of the players are still in the service, others are in college or have moved on to new careers.

MADISON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO