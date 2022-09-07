Read full article on original website
Related
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office updates Mountain Fire evacuation orders and warnings
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says that the Mountain Fire has crossed the containment line. Gazelle Callahan Road is closed at Scarface Road.
theashlandchronicle.com
Investigation into Elderly Woman’s Stolen Tractor, Water Theft Leads to Neighboring Illegal Cannabis Grow
RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. – While investigating a report of a stolen tractor, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies discovered water being diverted to a neighboring illegal cannabis grow. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s property on the 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road this morning. On scene, investigators discovered the stolen tractor along with the victim’s utility trailer and two horse saddles. The water, tractor, and trailer were stolen from the suspect’s elderly neighbor. Investigators discovered the suspect had stolen approximately 1600 gallons of water from the neighbor.
nbc16.com
Deputies discover illegal grow operation while investigating stolen tractor report
RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office did not expect to stumble upon an illegal cannabis grow operation while investigating the report of a stolen tractor. According to deputies, Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theashlandchronicle.com
Firefighters Catch Ashland Grass Fire at Half an Acre
Ashland firefighters responded with Jackson County Fire District #5 and ODF Southwest Oregon District to a grass fire at Crowson Road and Highway 66 this afternoon [ed: Friday, Sept. 9]. Due to a quick and overwhelming response, the fire was contained at a half an acre. No evacuations were needed due to the fast knock down.
KDRV
1 killed in west Medford shooting, police investigating
MEDFORD, Ore. - 2:40 p.m. UPDATE - Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the homicide. Police are on the lookout for Shawn Robert Conte who is 26 years old. Conte should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this subject please call 911. If you have information that may lead to his whereabouts, please call Medford Police Detective Hull (541-774-2283).
KDRV
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
KTVL
Medford police investigating fatal shooting on Lincoln Street
MEDFORD — One individual has died from an apparent gun shot wound in Medford Thursday morning, Sept. 8. At approximately 8:30 am, Medford Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Lincoln Street for a report of gunshots and a disturbance heard in the area. When the officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
Herald and News
Van Meter Fire grows on Stukel Mountain in Lakeview; containment at zero percent
The Van Meter Fire burning on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls, grew to 3,500 acres overnight after first being reporter at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. As of Thursday, there was no containment.
kqennewsradio.com
NO ONE HURT IN TWO VEHICLE WRECK
No one was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck during the afternoon commute on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. an SUV driver made a left hand turn from North Bank Road onto Highway 99 North in the Wilbur area, in front of a northbound van. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Herald and News
Maintenance projects in Klamath Falls to affect streets, travel routes, water
Beginning next week, the Klamath Falls Public Works Department will conduct several maintenance projects. From Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16, the Streets Division's Asphalt Crew will be performing utility cut repairs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident
SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
theashlandchronicle.com
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO
On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
KDRV
Thousands of marijuana plants destroyed in illegal marijuana grow in Josephine County
Josephine County - Thousands of illegal marijuana plants are now destroyed after the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites over the past three days. Two people were taken into custody and lodged at the Josephine County Jail. According to the Josephine...
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
ijpr.org
Nearly two years after arrest, a judge dismisses charges against former JPR reporter April Ehrlich
On September 22, 2020, April Ehrlich – now a reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting – was in Hawthorne Park, as police were removing camp residents. When Ehrlich attempted to record interactions between police and the campers, she was arrested, handcuffed, and detained. The Medford City Attorney’s Office charged Ehrlich with trespassing and resisting arrest.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Evacuation warnings issued for Coyote Fire near Macdoel in Siskiyou County
MACDOEL, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is fighting the Coyote Fire burning to the east of the community of Macdoel. Some evacuation warnings have been issued. The Coyote Fire has burned more than 200 acres in the area of Red Rock Road. This is off of Coyote Ridge, which is one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, ten miles southwest of Dorris.
Comments / 1