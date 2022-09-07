ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Investigation into Elderly Woman’s Stolen Tractor, Water Theft Leads to Neighboring Illegal Cannabis Grow

RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. – While investigating a report of a stolen tractor, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies discovered water being diverted to a neighboring illegal cannabis grow. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s property on the 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road this morning. On scene, investigators discovered the stolen tractor along with the victim’s utility trailer and two horse saddles. The water, tractor, and trailer were stolen from the suspect’s elderly neighbor. Investigators discovered the suspect had stolen approximately 1600 gallons of water from the neighbor.
Firefighters Catch Ashland Grass Fire at Half an Acre

Ashland firefighters responded with Jackson County Fire District #5 and ODF Southwest Oregon District to a grass fire at Crowson Road and Highway 66 this afternoon [ed: Friday, Sept. 9]. Due to a quick and overwhelming response, the fire was contained at a half an acre. No evacuations were needed due to the fast knock down.
1 killed in west Medford shooting, police investigating

MEDFORD, Ore. - 2:40 p.m. UPDATE - Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the homicide. Police are on the lookout for Shawn Robert Conte who is 26 years old. Conte should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this subject please call 911. If you have information that may lead to his whereabouts, please call Medford Police Detective Hull (541-774-2283).
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
Medford police investigating fatal shooting on Lincoln Street

MEDFORD — One individual has died from an apparent gun shot wound in Medford Thursday morning, Sept. 8. At approximately 8:30 am, Medford Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Lincoln Street for a report of gunshots and a disturbance heard in the area. When the officers...
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT

Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
NO ONE HURT IN TWO VEHICLE WRECK

No one was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck during the afternoon commute on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. an SUV driver made a left hand turn from North Bank Road onto Highway 99 North in the Wilbur area, in front of a northbound van. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident

SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO

On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
Nearly two years after arrest, a judge dismisses charges against former JPR reporter April Ehrlich

On September 22, 2020, April Ehrlich – now a reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting – was in Hawthorne Park, as police were removing camp residents. When Ehrlich attempted to record interactions between police and the campers, she was arrested, handcuffed, and detained. The Medford City Attorney’s Office charged Ehrlich with trespassing and resisting arrest.
CAL FIRE: Evacuation warnings issued for Coyote Fire near Macdoel in Siskiyou County

MACDOEL, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is fighting the Coyote Fire burning to the east of the community of Macdoel. Some evacuation warnings have been issued. The Coyote Fire has burned more than 200 acres in the area of Red Rock Road. This is off of Coyote Ridge, which is one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, ten miles southwest of Dorris.
MACDOEL, CA

