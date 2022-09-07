Read full article on original website
'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
See the conditions in Pakistan amid devastating flooding
Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, is live in Pakistan where one-third of the country is underwater.
'Nobody knows where their village is': New inland sea swamps Pakistan
From a hastily erected embankment protecting Mehar city, mosque minarets and the price board of a gas station poke above a vast lake that has emerged, growing to tens of kilometres wide. - 'Immense need' - A new 10-kilometre mud embankment has so far held back the flood from Mehar city, with a population of hundreds of thousands.
‘There is nothing for us’: Pakistan’s flood homeless start to despair
Hundreds of thousands of homes are under water in Sindh province. Locals have no food and say the state has abandoned them
Pakistan UNESCO site Moenjodaro badly damaged by flooding
One of the world's oldest preserved human settlements has been significantly damaged by torrential rain in Pakistan as the country battles the worst floods in its history.
Dashcam video captures moment when earthquake hit in China
Video shows the moment when an earthquake hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province. The 6.6-magnitude earthquake left dozens of people dead and injured. CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports.
International Business Times
Australia Says Navy Not Deterred By Chinese Intimidation In South China Sea
The Australian navy is not deterred by the Chinese navy's "unusual behavior" of shadowing the country's warships in the contested waters of the South China Sea, Australia's navy chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has said. "That's unusual behavior. I don't know another navy that does that. It's a departure from...
International Business Times
17-year-old Prisoner Lunges At Pilot Mid-flight; Plane Turned Around
A charter plane transporting three young prisoners in Australia was forced to turn around after one of the detainees charged at the pilot. The incident took place Wednesday when the charter flight was scheduled to transfer three 17-year-old detainees from Broome to Perth. Just minutes after take off, one detainee attempted to rush toward the pilot and started kicking the plane's structure, Corrective Services Commissioner Mike Reynolds told ABC Radio Perth on Thursday.
A Caribbean nation will vote on removing King Charles III as head of state, its PM says, as Queen's death sparks new debate on impact of colonialism
Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister said the country will vote on removing the British monarch as head of state, and it is "not an act of hostility."
International Business Times
King Charles III To Address UK As Mourning Begins For Late Queen
King Charles III was on Friday due to address his new subjects, as Britain was plunged into mourning by the death of queen Elizabeth II, ending a history making 70-year reign. Charles, 73, became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday, sparking tributes at home and abroad.
Seven drown in flooded South Korean parking lot as typhoon death toll rises
At least 10 people have died and thousands have been displaced after Typhoon Hinnamnor tore through South Korea's southern industrial hubs on Tuesday, authorities said.
Live updates: King Charles to attend Commonwealth reception
King Charles III will attend a reception Sunday with commissioners from Commonwealth nations. The commissions maintain and develop relationships with the group of countries that grapple with affection for the queen and lingering bitterness over their own colonial legacies. Charles became king after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday at her summer retreat in Scotland. Her coffin has left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday for a six-hour road journey to Edinburgh, with people lining the streets in some places to pay their respects. The king will meet with the secretary-general of the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace before a reception with the foreign secretary and commissioners from countries like Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Belize, Canada and New Zealand.
Narendra Modi Fast Facts
Read CNN's Narendra Modi Fast Facts and learn more about India's prime minister.
Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM says, as 18 more die
SEHWAN, Pakistan, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.
Suella Braverman: home secretary set to take even harder line on migration
The issue of migration, which dominates the new home secretary’s in-tray, was at the forefront of Suella Braverman’s thoughts when she first arrived in parliament in 2015. In her maiden speech, she recalled how her father, Christie Fernandes, had fled tensions in Kenya to seek a new life in the UK.
International Business Times
Japan's Ruling Party Says Half Its MPs Had Unification Church Ties
Around half of Japan's ruling party lawmakers have had dealings with the Unification Church, an official said Thursday, after the assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe heightened scrutiny of the religious organisation also sometimes known as the Moonies. The man suspected of shooting Abe dead in July allegedly targeted the former...
Local politician among 22 arrested after Muslim man lynched in India following row over goat
A member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly beating a Muslim man to death after his goat accidentally strayed into a Hindu neighbour’s house.On Wednesday police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi said that an FIR [First Information Report, generally the first step in any police probe in the country] has been registered against local municipal chairman from the BJP Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and 21 others for the incident that took place on the previous night.Seven people have been detained in connection with the incident and additional security...
Business Insider
The cocaine in Australia contains barely any cocaine
A high proportion of recent cocaine samples in Australia contained no trace of the drug. In the samples that did contain cocaine, purity levels were at an average of just 27%. The totals suggest the supply from Latin America is a far from meeting demand in Australia. A high proportion...
International Business Times
Commonwealth Marks Loss Of Figurehead, Link To The Past
As Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, a string of dominions, realms and former colonies marked the loss of a shared figurehead and an irreplacable link to a quickly fading era. Although she was 96 years old, the queen's death came as an emotional jolt felt...
Heavy rain after deadly China quake complicates recovery
BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in southwestern China, where the death toll from Monday’s disaster has risen to 82. More than 20,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters amid the threat of landslides and buildings collapsing in the mountainous region of Sichuan province, state media reported Thursday. The rains are expected to last at least through Friday. Another 35 people are missing and 270 have been hospitalized with injuries from the magnitude 6.8 quake that leveled building and sent boulders tumbling onto roads in Sichuan’s Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Ya’an city, the reports said. Buildings were also shaken in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million people are among the 65 million Chinese under a strict COVID-19 lockdown confining them to their homes and residential compounds.
