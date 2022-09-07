ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village

The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
AFP

'Nobody knows where their village is': New inland sea swamps Pakistan

From a hastily erected embankment protecting Mehar city, mosque minarets and the price board of a gas station poke above a vast lake that has emerged, growing to tens of kilometres wide. - 'Immense need' - A new 10-kilometre mud embankment has so far held back the flood from Mehar city, with a population of hundreds of thousands. 
International Business Times

Australia Says Navy Not Deterred By Chinese Intimidation In South China Sea

The Australian navy is not deterred by the Chinese navy's "unusual behavior" of shadowing the country's warships in the contested waters of the South China Sea, Australia's navy chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has said. "That's unusual behavior. I don't know another navy that does that. It's a departure from...
International Business Times

17-year-old Prisoner Lunges At Pilot Mid-flight; Plane Turned Around

A charter plane transporting three young prisoners in Australia was forced to turn around after one of the detainees charged at the pilot. The incident took place Wednesday when the charter flight was scheduled to transfer three 17-year-old detainees from Broome to Perth. Just minutes after take off, one detainee attempted to rush toward the pilot and started kicking the plane's structure, Corrective Services Commissioner Mike Reynolds told ABC Radio Perth on Thursday.
International Business Times

King Charles III To Address UK As Mourning Begins For Late Queen

King Charles III was on Friday due to address his new subjects, as Britain was plunged into mourning by the death of queen Elizabeth II, ending a history making 70-year reign. Charles, 73, became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday, sparking tributes at home and abroad.
The Associated Press

Live updates: King Charles to attend Commonwealth reception

King Charles III will attend a reception Sunday with commissioners from Commonwealth nations. The commissions maintain and develop relationships with the group of countries that grapple with affection for the queen and lingering bitterness over their own colonial legacies. Charles became king after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday at her summer retreat in Scotland. Her coffin has left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday for a six-hour road journey to Edinburgh, with people lining the streets in some places to pay their respects. The king will meet with the secretary-general of the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace before a reception with the foreign secretary and commissioners from countries like Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Belize, Canada and New Zealand.
International Business Times

Japan's Ruling Party Says Half Its MPs Had Unification Church Ties

Around half of Japan's ruling party lawmakers have had dealings with the Unification Church, an official said Thursday, after the assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe heightened scrutiny of the religious organisation also sometimes known as the Moonies. The man suspected of shooting Abe dead in July allegedly targeted the former...
The Independent

Local politician among 22 arrested after Muslim man lynched in India following row over goat

A member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly beating a Muslim man to death after his goat accidentally strayed into a Hindu neighbour’s house.On Wednesday police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi said that an FIR [First Information Report, generally the first step in any police probe in the country] has been registered against local municipal chairman from the BJP Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and 21 others for the incident that took place on the previous night.Seven people have been detained in connection with the incident and additional security...
Business Insider

The cocaine in Australia contains barely any cocaine

A high proportion of recent cocaine samples in Australia contained no trace of the drug. In the samples that did contain cocaine, purity levels were at an average of just 27%. The totals suggest the supply from Latin America is a far from meeting demand in Australia. A high proportion...
International Business Times

Commonwealth Marks Loss Of Figurehead, Link To The Past

As Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, a string of dominions, realms and former colonies marked the loss of a shared figurehead and an irreplacable link to a quickly fading era. Although she was 96 years old, the queen's death came as an emotional jolt felt...
The Associated Press

Heavy rain after deadly China quake complicates recovery

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in southwestern China, where the death toll from Monday’s disaster has risen to 82. More than 20,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters amid the threat of landslides and buildings collapsing in the mountainous region of Sichuan province, state media reported Thursday. The rains are expected to last at least through Friday. Another 35 people are missing and 270 have been hospitalized with injuries from the magnitude 6.8 quake that leveled building and sent boulders tumbling onto roads in Sichuan’s Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Ya’an city, the reports said. Buildings were also shaken in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million people are among the 65 million Chinese under a strict COVID-19 lockdown confining them to their homes and residential compounds.
