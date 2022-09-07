ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

WMUR.com

Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss marijuana, NH constitution at 2022 Granite State Debate

VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates answer a variety of questions, including what they think is New Hampshire's best neighboring state, whether they would approve legal recreational cannabis, whether they think local police should assist with federal immigration checkpoints and what their favorite article of the New Hampshire Constitution is. Read the story here.
WMUR.com

LIVE: Republicans running for US Senate to square off in Granite State Debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The third in a series of Granite State Debates continues Thursday with the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate. Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, cryptocurrency pioneer Bruce Fenton, Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani, former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith, and New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse are participating in the debate, which will air at 8 p.m. on WMUR and in the video player above.
WMUR.com

Gov. Chris Sununu makes endorsement in New Hampshire US Senate race

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu publicly announced on Thursday who he will support in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Sununu will back New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who is locked in a tight race with former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith, Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, cryptocurrency millionaire Bruce Fenton and businessman Vikram Mansharamani.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
WMUR.com

What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
WMUR.com

Viral 'corn kid' has a new corntastic title

A 7-year-old boy dubbed the internet's "corn kid" has a new official title from South Dakota's governor. Tariq, who exploded to internet fame after a viral interview about his favorite food, is now officially South Dakota's official "corn-bassador." South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an official proclamation on Sept. 3.
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: A regatta to remember

Monday, September 12th — A few weeks ago some of the world's very best sailors came to The Granite State to compete. The seasoned skippers descended upon Lake Sunapee for The Star Class Western Hemisphere Championship on board some of the most technically challenging sailboats on the water. Plus,...
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
