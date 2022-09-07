Read full article on original website
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor are introduced at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates are introduced. Read the story here.
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss marijuana, NH constitution at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates answer a variety of questions, including what they think is New Hampshire's best neighboring state, whether they would approve legal recreational cannabis, whether they think local police should assist with federal immigration checkpoints and what their favorite article of the New Hampshire Constitution is. Read the story here.
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss protecting health systems at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates discuss how they would protect New Hampshire's health care systems in the case of another health crisis. Read the story here.
Full video: 2022 Granite State Debate involving GOP candidates for governor
VIDEO: See the candidates running to defeat Gov. Chris Sununu in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Read the story here.
New Hampshire Republican candidates for governor debate: See post-debate reactions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three candidates challenging Gov. Chris Sununu for the Republican nomination for governor shared their thoughts on issues Friday night in theGranite State Debate. See their post-debate reactions.
Republicans running for New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat give closing statements at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for U.S. Senate, candidates give their closing statements. Read the debate story.
Videos: See New Hampshire debate involving U.S. Senate Republican candidates
The U.S. Senate Republican candidates debated a number of topics Thursday, including abortion, inflation and the conflict in Ukraine. See the full debate at this link, or view the debate by segment here:
New Hampshire DHHS asks Legislative Fiscal Committee to approve $6 million to fight COVID-19
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Department of Health and Human Services is asking lawmakers to approve $6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help fight COVID-19. >> New Hampshire COVID-19 updates: Numbers for cases, hospitalizations, vaccinations. The money will be used to support mobile testing, including community pop-up...
LIVE: Republicans running for US Senate to square off in Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The third in a series of Granite State Debates continues Thursday with the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate. Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, cryptocurrency pioneer Bruce Fenton, Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani, former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith, and New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse are participating in the debate, which will air at 8 p.m. on WMUR and in the video player above.
Gov. Chris Sununu makes endorsement in New Hampshire US Senate race
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu publicly announced on Thursday who he will support in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Sununu will back New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who is locked in a tight race with former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith, Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, cryptocurrency millionaire Bruce Fenton and businessman Vikram Mansharamani.
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
New Hampshire health officials report 7 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 7 new COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days in their weekly report. There have now been a total of 2,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials reported 1,507 active cases on Thursday,...
Viral 'corn kid' has a new corntastic title
A 7-year-old boy dubbed the internet's "corn kid" has a new official title from South Dakota's governor. Tariq, who exploded to internet fame after a viral interview about his favorite food, is now officially South Dakota's official "corn-bassador." South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an official proclamation on Sept. 3.
New Hampshire foliage map: Previewing the fall colors season
VIDEO: A few trees are starting to show some color as we head toward fall. Get a look at average peak foliage dates in New Hampshire.
NH Chronicle: A regatta to remember
Monday, September 12th — A few weeks ago some of the world's very best sailors came to The Granite State to compete. The seasoned skippers descended upon Lake Sunapee for The Star Class Western Hemisphere Championship on board some of the most technically challenging sailboats on the water. Plus,...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
New Hampshire ski resort’s guestbook documents 1951 visit from Elizabeth before she became queen
FRANCONIA, N.H. — It’s certainly safe to say Queen Elizabeth II met countless people and visited countless places during her seven decades on the throne, including what has become a bit of a legendary trip in the fall of 1951. Elizabeth, who was princess at the time, was...
Smoke from wildfires burning thousands of miles away adding haze to New Hampshire sky
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you noticing a certain haze to the sky Friday? Your eyes are not deceiving you. The milky white skies are caused by wildfire smoke in the upper part of the atmosphere. The smoke, which is coming from wildfires burning in western Canada, is flowing along...
