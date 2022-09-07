Read full article on original website
ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL. QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,. Valley, and Washington Counties... * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to. wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is...
ID Boise ID Zone Forecast
————— 844 FPUS55 KBOI 110933. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Monday. .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 88. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Smoke. Lows 47 to 57. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 83. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance...
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming. Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the. Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire...
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost. * WHERE...Shirley Basin, Upper North Platte River Basin and. Laramie Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation...
Intel breaks ground in Ohio; some question benefit of government incentives
(The Center Square) – Although dirt began moving weeks ago at Intel’s massive $20 billion chip manufacturing site in central Ohio, local, state and federal officials, along with President Biden, praised Intel’s decision and the government incentives offered to lure the chip giant at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.
DOJ: MT State Prison worker sentenced 5 years for helping inmates send, receive drugs
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana State Prison worker is facing a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to helping inmates bring drugs to each other, the Montana Department of Justice announced Friday. The DOJ alleges in a release Charles Blattler helped inmates bring drugs, including methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, marijuana and cocaine,...
Wyoming Governor orders flags to be flown at half staff in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Following President Joe Biden’s order, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered flags in Wyoming to be flown at half staff in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags will remain at half staff until the day of interment. The following is the presidential proclamation:. A Proclamation on...
