ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Northern Colorado Pushes Wyoming, Falls Short

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Northern Colorado football held tough with Wyoming until midway through the fourth quarter as the Cowboys pulled away for a 33-10 win. UNC’s best offensive drive of the game came at the beginning of the second half after UNC’s defense forced a UW punt. The Bears went on a 12-play drive to get on the board. The drive was sparked by Kurt Gallup’s run on a fake punt near midfield to pick up nine yards and the first down. Freshman Hunter Green connected on a 32-yard field goal to make it a 9-3 game.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Omicron-specific COVID booster arrives in Larimer County

Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Larimer County. The boosters to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine can be given at least two months after a person’s last COVID-19 shot or booster. The Larimer County Department of Public Health and Environment said the boosters will provide another layer of protection against Omicron and all COVID as we head into flu season, and a time when COVID often surges. As many as 70% Larimer County residents are fully vaccinate, not including having this new booster.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations in Larimer County

A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations. The County Road 21 Fire is burning northeast of Ted’s Place at Highway 287 and Poudre Canyon Road. It broke out Thursday afternoon, prompting urgent evacuation orders for an area east of Highway 27, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21 and north to County Road 66 as well as Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287. At least 120 acres have burned so far. An evacuation site has been stood up at the Leeper Center in Wellington.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy