Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Larimer County. The boosters to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine can be given at least two months after a person’s last COVID-19 shot or booster. The Larimer County Department of Public Health and Environment said the boosters will provide another layer of protection against Omicron and all COVID as we head into flu season, and a time when COVID often surges. As many as 70% Larimer County residents are fully vaccinate, not including having this new booster.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO