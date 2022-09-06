The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is among the skyrocketing subcompact SUVs. See where it ranked among the top models last year and where it's headed in 2022. In a recent S&P Global Mobility market trend report, a new "sweet spot" has emerged among mainstream customers. Sales of subcompact SUVs have more than doubled from three years ago. This is where Subaru's number one selling model, the 2022 Crosstrek, resides. The report says the Crosstrek was the second best-selling new subcompact SUV last year. Which model is number one? See where Crosstrek is trending in 2022.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO