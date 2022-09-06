ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Expected 2023 Toyota Sequoia Release Date

Here is when you can start seeing 2023 Toyota Sequoia. Is it what you expected?. Plenty of Toyota Sequoia fans have been thrilled with the complete redesign that was announced earlier this year. Now the question turns to when people will start seeing them in person. 2023 Sequoia Features. I...
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Crosstrek Is 2nd Among Skyrocketing Small SUVs, So Which Is First?

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is among the skyrocketing subcompact SUVs. See where it ranked among the top models last year and where it's headed in 2022. In a recent S&P Global Mobility market trend report, a new "sweet spot" has emerged among mainstream customers. Sales of subcompact SUVs have more than doubled from three years ago. This is where Subaru's number one selling model, the 2022 Crosstrek, resides. The report says the Crosstrek was the second best-selling new subcompact SUV last year. Which model is number one? See where Crosstrek is trending in 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Roadster#Electric Cars#Solar Energy#Battery Electric Vehicle#Linus Business#Business Industry#Ev#Red Side
torquenews.com

Subaru Outback Is Now At The Top Of All New Midsize SUVs This Year

The 2022 Subaru Outback is now among six new models with extraordinary success. See how the Outback rose to the top of all midsize SUVs. How successful is the 2022 Subaru Outback? In a recent S&P Global Mobility market trend report, the Subaru Outback, Tesla Model 3, Toyota RAV4, Tesla Model Y, Chevrolet Tahoe, and Jeep Grand Cherokee rise to the top of their respective segments or maintain their leadership position. All six models have had an extraordinarily successful first half of 2022.
CARS
torquenews.com

Are Subaru JDM Models Higher Quality That Those Made In The U.S? J.D. Power Says No

How do Subaru vehicles made in Japan rank in initial vehicle quality compared with their U.S. models? Check out the new 2022 J.D. Power Japan Initial Quality Study results. How does the U.S.-made 2022 Subaru Impreza's quality rank with its Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) counterpart? According to the new J.D. Power 2022 Japan Initial Quality Study (IQS), the Impreza made in Japan wins the midsize car category for initial quality above all other models.
CARS
torquenews.com

Jeep Promising Two All-Electric Vehicles for U.S. in 2024

Jeep unveiled the all-new 2024 Jeep Recon EV and the 2024 Wagoneer S EV. The Recon is described as a brother to the popular Wrangler. The Wagoneer S is an extension of the Wagoneer family. Stellantis called today’s event its Jeep 4xe Day and is promising to unveil four all-electric...
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford To Halt Sales of Transit Connects Next Year

Ford has decided to eliminate sales of Transit Connect compact vans next year. Planning now calls for the automaker to make up any lost sales with an expanded family of full-sized Transit vans. If you like Ford's small Transit Connect van, you had better get in line now to purchase...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy