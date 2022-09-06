Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Tesla To Pay Customers 100 Dollars Back For Service Delays, Under Certain Circumstances
Tesla workshops are in the middle of a changing process to become a top technical service, one that basically uses F-1 techniques; that's the way Elon Musk wants it to happen, and for that purpose he is introducing changes that may force the service workshops to eventually pay the customers back.
torquenews.com
Expected 2023 Toyota Sequoia Release Date
Here is when you can start seeing 2023 Toyota Sequoia. Is it what you expected?. Plenty of Toyota Sequoia fans have been thrilled with the complete redesign that was announced earlier this year. Now the question turns to when people will start seeing them in person. 2023 Sequoia Features. I...
torquenews.com
Tesla To Have Up To 12 Gigafactories, Producing 20 Million Electric Cars Per Year By 2030
Elon Musk stated that Tesla plans to have 10 to 12 Gigafactories around the world, and that their production will be reaching 20 million EV units in 2030. How would this be possible?. Almost nobody doubts that that Tesla has become the leading electric vehicle company in the world. Most...
torquenews.com
Subaru Crosstrek Is 2nd Among Skyrocketing Small SUVs, So Which Is First?
The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is among the skyrocketing subcompact SUVs. See where it ranked among the top models last year and where it's headed in 2022. In a recent S&P Global Mobility market trend report, a new "sweet spot" has emerged among mainstream customers. Sales of subcompact SUVs have more than doubled from three years ago. This is where Subaru's number one selling model, the 2022 Crosstrek, resides. The report says the Crosstrek was the second best-selling new subcompact SUV last year. Which model is number one? See where Crosstrek is trending in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
torquenews.com
Subaru Outback Is Now At The Top Of All New Midsize SUVs This Year
The 2022 Subaru Outback is now among six new models with extraordinary success. See how the Outback rose to the top of all midsize SUVs. How successful is the 2022 Subaru Outback? In a recent S&P Global Mobility market trend report, the Subaru Outback, Tesla Model 3, Toyota RAV4, Tesla Model Y, Chevrolet Tahoe, and Jeep Grand Cherokee rise to the top of their respective segments or maintain their leadership position. All six models have had an extraordinarily successful first half of 2022.
torquenews.com
Are Subaru JDM Models Higher Quality That Those Made In The U.S? J.D. Power Says No
How do Subaru vehicles made in Japan rank in initial vehicle quality compared with their U.S. models? Check out the new 2022 J.D. Power Japan Initial Quality Study results. How does the U.S.-made 2022 Subaru Impreza's quality rank with its Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) counterpart? According to the new J.D. Power 2022 Japan Initial Quality Study (IQS), the Impreza made in Japan wins the midsize car category for initial quality above all other models.
torquenews.com
Jeep Promising Two All-Electric Vehicles for U.S. in 2024
Jeep unveiled the all-new 2024 Jeep Recon EV and the 2024 Wagoneer S EV. The Recon is described as a brother to the popular Wrangler. The Wagoneer S is an extension of the Wagoneer family. Stellantis called today’s event its Jeep 4xe Day and is promising to unveil four all-electric...
torquenews.com
Ford To Halt Sales of Transit Connects Next Year
Ford has decided to eliminate sales of Transit Connect compact vans next year. Planning now calls for the automaker to make up any lost sales with an expanded family of full-sized Transit vans. If you like Ford's small Transit Connect van, you had better get in line now to purchase...
Comments / 0