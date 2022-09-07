Read full article on original website
How the Jersey Shore Cast Reacted to Vinny Guadagnino Joining Dancing With the Stars
The only people more excited than Vinny Guadagnino about his Dancing With the Stars debut are his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars. "The group chat is lit right now," the reality star exclusively told E! News following the DWTS season 31 cast announcement on Sept. 8. Vinny isn't the first...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer
Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
Coco Austin Is an "Emotional Wreck" During Daughter Chanel’s First Day of School
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. The first day of school can be tough—for parents, too. Coco Austin gave a glimpse into how she felt after dropping off her and Ice-T's 6-year-old daughter Chanel at her first day of first grade. In a...
How Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Kids Are Bonding With His New Baby
Watch: Brian Austin Green Gives Update on New Baby Boy. Brian Austin Green's brood has embraced his new bundle of joy with open arms—literally. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star became a dad of five this summer when he and Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess welcomed a baby boy named Zane Walker. Though some kids may have difficulties adjusting to a blended family, Brian—who also shares 20-year-old Kassius with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox—exclusively told E! News that hasn't been the case for his little ones and their newborn brother.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Regrets That Walking Dead Spin-Offs Were Announced Before Series Ended
Watch: Terry Crews Spills on Tales of the Walking Dead at Comic-Con 2022. There's nothing worse than seeing a show spoiler. So understandably, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and director Greg Nicotero feel bad the franchise inadvertently confirmed that key characters would survive the final season when announcing several spin-off series.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Step Out in Public for First Time Since the Queen's Death
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. King Charles is already embracing his new role as a leader of the United Kingdom. One day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Charles joined his wife Camilla for their first public outing as King and Queen Consort.
How Elton John Honored Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto Concert After Her Death
Watch: Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!. Elton John paid a tearjerking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through song. Hours after Her Majesty died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the British singer took the stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 8. Elton addressed the crowd saying, "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."
Ciara Serves Up a Sexy Matrix Look to Kick Off New York Fashion Week
Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. Ciara's latest outfit will make you say Oh. On Sept. 8, the "Level Up" singer kicked off New York Fashion Week with an edgy ensemble that looked straight out of The Matrix. While attending the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation at Hudson...
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek: Liz Accidentally Offends Ed With a "No Neck" Comment
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. Ed Brown and Liz Woods' communication skills could use some work. In this exclusive sneak peek from the Sept. 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Big Ed and Liz find themselves clashing after one tense photography lesson. Let us set the stage: Ed is trying to teach Liz how to be a photographer, but his fiancée feels he's spending more time flirting with the model than teaching her. This leads to Liz making a remark about Ed's photography skills, that offends him on more than one level.
Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce From Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard
Watch: Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT. legally move on from her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard. According to online records obtained by E! News on Sept. 9, the supermodel, 31, officially filed for divorce from her husband of four years on Sept. 8 in New York County Supreme Court. This formal step to end her marriage comes just over two months after news of their split first broke.
Kylie Jenner Reveals Why She and Travis Scott Haven't Legally Changed Son's Name From Wolf
Watch: Kylie Jenner Gives Fans an Unexpected Baby No. 2 Name Update. The name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy remains one of the biggest mysteries of 2022. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that she and the Astroworld rapper are waiting to legally change their son's name from Wolf Webster.
Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together at TIFF
Watch: Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic. Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke's enchanting date night photo may leave you spellbound. The Harry Potter star, 33, and the Good Girls Revolt actress, 37, made a rare red carpet appearance together on Sept. 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of his new movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. For the outing, Darke paired her bright blue dress with soft waves and a red lip while Radcliffe (who plays "Weird Al" Yankovic in the film) donned an eye-catching patterned shirt underneath a navy suit.
Watch Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in the "Wicked Good" Trailer for Disney+'s Disenchanted
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Fairytales are in the air this fall. Disney+ released the trailer on Sept. 9 for the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel, aptly titled Disenchanted, and by the looks of it, the star-studded cast including Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph are taking us on a magical rollercoaster when it drops Nov. 24.
Selma Blair Says Joining DWTS Marks a "New Chapter" in Her Journey With Multiple Sclerosis
Watch: Selma Blair Reveals Why DWTS Is Her "New Chapter" Selma Blair is ready to get her dance on. The Legally Blonde actress is set to compete on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars this fall, alongside partner Sasha Farber. "I'm so excited," she told E! News exclusively on Sept. 9. "I'm so happy, so invigorated by this. I'm someone that historically might have a little dread for things—no dread!"
Gigi Hadid Gives Rare Update on Her and Zayn Malik's "Genius" Daughter Khai
Watch: Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue. Khai's mom is sharing more about their life together. Gigi Hadid gave an update on how her motherhood journey with baby Khai has been going, as seen in an interview with Sunday TODAY airing on Sept. 11. During the model's chat with Willie Geist, Gigi gushed about how active the 24-month-old already is.
The Little Mermaid First Look: Watch Halle Bailey Sing "Part of Your World"
Watch: Yara Shahidi Says Halle Bailey "Couldn't Be More Perfect" for "Little Mermaid" After a lengthy wait, Disney finally dropped the first-ever look at the its highly anticipated live-action version of The Little Mermaid. The 83-second video, which debuted during the D23 Expo on Sept. 9, showed leading star Halle Bailey as Ariel—complete with the iconic character's purple seashell bra, green mermaid tail and signature red hair—belting out a few lines from one of the movie's most beloved tunes.
Jennifer Coolidge Gives an Ominous Home Tour in The Watcher Teaser
Watch: Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify. Imagine you find your dream home in the perfect neighborhood—but there's a catch. In the upcoming Netflix series The Watcher, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) find themselves in this exact situation when they're shown the house at 657 Boulevard. It's situated in the dreamy area of Westfield, New Jersey and has all the amenities one could hope for, and all for the price of $3.2 million.
Louis Tomlinson Says It "Would Be a Shame" If One Direction Didn't Reunite
Watch: Liam Payne Hints at a Possible One Direction Reunion. They've got a whole lot of history. During a Sept. 8 appearance on UK TV show Lorraine, Louis Tomlinson addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion. When asked by host Lorraine Kelly about getting the band back together, the singer said, "One day, there's a lot of moving parts but it would be a shame if we didn't. I hope so."
Patrick Dempsey Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair at Disney Event
The actor looked almost unrecognizable when he stepped out with a head of platinum blonde hair at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 9. Patrick—who will reprise his role as Robert Philip in the upcoming Enchanted sequel—was honored at the convention as a Disney Legend along with his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo, black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and the late Chadwick Boseman.
Will Everything I Know About Love Get a Season 2? The Cast Says...
Watch: Everything I Know About Love Cast on Characters, 20s & TV Comparisons. Warning: Spoilers for both the TV adaptation and book ahead!. Rarely does a television show accurately portray the ups and downs of your 20s as well as Everything I Know About Love. The Peacock series, based on...
