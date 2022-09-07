Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. Ed Brown and Liz Woods' communication skills could use some work. In this exclusive sneak peek from the Sept. 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Big Ed and Liz find themselves clashing after one tense photography lesson. Let us set the stage: Ed is trying to teach Liz how to be a photographer, but his fiancée feels he's spending more time flirting with the model than teaching her. This leads to Liz making a remark about Ed's photography skills, that offends him on more than one level.

