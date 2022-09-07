It’s a big week for the Kentucky Wildcats as they head to Gainesville to take on the red-hot Florida Gators in The Swap in the first SEC East slugfest of the season. Week 1 went off as expected, with the exception of LSU falling to Florida State in a bizarre game that put a blemish on what should have been a perfect 14-0 start for SEC teams. Instead, special teams - two dropped punts and a missed extra point to end the game - proved to be the kiss of death in Brian Kelly’s LSU coaching debut. Instead, the SEC went 13-1 in the opening week as the Gators upset No. 7 Utah and Alabama and Georgia rolled to big wins as neither defense gave up a touchdown. The Bulldogs simply demolished the No. 11 Oregon Ducks in a 49-3 win that helped Georgia move up to No. 2 this week.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO