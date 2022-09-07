Read full article on original website
Related
aseaofblue.com
Big Blue Pick ‘Em - Week 2
It’s a big week for the Kentucky Wildcats as they head to Gainesville to take on the red-hot Florida Gators in The Swap in the first SEC East slugfest of the season. Week 1 went off as expected, with the exception of LSU falling to Florida State in a bizarre game that put a blemish on what should have been a perfect 14-0 start for SEC teams. Instead, special teams - two dropped punts and a missed extra point to end the game - proved to be the kiss of death in Brian Kelly’s LSU coaching debut. Instead, the SEC went 13-1 in the opening week as the Gators upset No. 7 Utah and Alabama and Georgia rolled to big wins as neither defense gave up a touchdown. The Bulldogs simply demolished the No. 11 Oregon Ducks in a 49-3 win that helped Georgia move up to No. 2 this week.
aseaofblue.com
Highlights, box score and MVPs from Wildcats’ awesome win at Florida
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida Gators battled it out at The Swamp on Saturday night, as the Cats outlast the Gators 26-16. With all the hype on the Gators heading into the opening kick, the Cats stood their ground early to prove they were not backing down to the hype of Anthony Richardson. In what was an inconsistent first-half for the offense outside of Will Levis, it was Brad White’s defense that stood their ground to help keep Kentucky in the game. A late interception from Jordan Wright, set up UK for a touchdown to help close the gap going into the locker room to 16-13 in favor of the Gators.
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky previews Wildcats vs. Gators
A massive SEC game is on deck for the Kentucky Wildcats as they face the Florida Gators tonight in The Swamp. Ahead of the game, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon dropped a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky to preview the big game. Catch the episode below, and be sure...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky beats Florida: 4 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Florida Gators in the Swamp on Saturday night by a score of 26-16. Kentucky appeared to display their weaknesses early on as the offense struggled, but they didn't falter. The defense stood tall and the offensive line grew as the game went on. Despite multiple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Florida game thread and pregame reading
The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats are set to clash with the No. 12 Florida Gators tonight at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN. You can stream the game online and on mobile devices using WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, and a free trial of fubo.tv. After ending that dreaded streak in...
aseaofblue.com
All Kentucky vs. Gators matchups in the Stoops Era
Good afternoon, BBN! Tonight comes one of the most anticipated UK games of the season—the annual Kentucky vs. Florida showdown. Every year, this is one of the biggest games on the schedule because of who Kentucky’s become now under Stoops—an evenly matched (or possibly better) rival. The rewards for the victor of this game are huge every season: the two times the ‘Cats have won not only did they snap long streaks but also challenged Georgia for the SEC East, and Gator wins in ‘19 and ‘20 allowed them to do the same.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Florida: How to watch Week 2 matchup
Before the 2022 season began, Kentucky Wildcats fans knew just how important UK’s Week 2 matchup with the Florida Gators would be. The stakes have heightened considerably since the Gators unexpectedly knocked off 7th ranked Utah last Saturday. Now, Billy Napier has the nation’s attention just four quarters into...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky at Florida odds, betting trends, expert picks, and a prediction
The first week of SEC Football is in the books, and now we’re turning the page to Week 2 as the Kentucky Wildcats travels to Gainesville for a top 25 matchup with the Florida Gators. The Wildcats, ranked as the 20th-best team in the country, finds themselves pegged as...
Comments / 0