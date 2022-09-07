Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Utah Pride Center ‘relinquishing our relationship with Zions Bank’ after bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Days after Zions Bank announced it was pulling its funding from the Boise Pride Festival, the Utah Pride Center has issued a statement “relinquishing our relationship with Zions Bank.”. “As many of you know, Boise Pride celebrations begin...
Gephardt Daily
20 designs emerge as semifinalists in community effort to create new Utah flag
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A community effort to create a new state flag representing Utah today while honoring the state’s history has produced 20 options for Utahns to consider. The More Than a Flag Project reviewed more than 7,000 flag ideas —...
Gephardt Daily
State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
Gephardt Daily
Independent candidate Evan McMullin turns up heat, sharpens message, as new internal poll shows him leading Mike Lee
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On one of the hottest days in Utah history, a day when temperatures in the capital city reached a sizzling 107 degrees, Evan McMullin, independent candidate for U.S. Senate, turned up the heat up another notch or two by roasting his rival, Sen. Mike Lee, in a blistering speech before a packed house in downtown Salt Lake City.
Gephardt Daily
Ex-Puerto Rico legislator sentenced to nearly 5 years for kickback scheme
Sept. 8 (UPI) — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to nearly five years in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a bribery and kickback scheme involving two of his employees. Along with being sentenced to 57 months in jail, Nelson Del Valle...
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s elected leaders praise the life, legacy of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
UTAH, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah elected leaders shared their thoughts Thursday on Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at age 96. They praised her character, her dedication, and the strength she displayed in her 70 years of service as a monarch to millions. Here’s...
