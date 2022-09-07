ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
Independent candidate Evan McMullin turns up heat, sharpens message, as new internal poll shows him leading Mike Lee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On one of the hottest days in Utah history, a day when temperatures in the capital city reached a sizzling 107 degrees, Evan McMullin, independent candidate for U.S. Senate, turned up the heat up another notch or two by roasting his rival, Sen. Mike Lee, in a blistering speech before a packed house in downtown Salt Lake City.
