SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On one of the hottest days in Utah history, a day when temperatures in the capital city reached a sizzling 107 degrees, Evan McMullin, independent candidate for U.S. Senate, turned up the heat up another notch or two by roasting his rival, Sen. Mike Lee, in a blistering speech before a packed house in downtown Salt Lake City.

UTAH STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO