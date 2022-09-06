Read full article on original website
Local reaction to Seattle PD's search for a new chief
SEATTLE, Wash. — After 24 years as a business owner in downtown Seattle, Amir Yousuf is throwing in the towel. He recently sold his cigar shop near Third and Pine after years of dealing with looting and destructive customers, even sharing surveillance video of a man recently destroying thousands of dollars in computer equipment and inventory.
Police identify man struck, killed by semi in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the person who was struck and killed by a driver in North Portland on August 30. The crash was reported at about 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Marine Drive. Police say they arrived to find Christian...
'Nothing left': 911 calls reveal chaotic scene of deadly seaplane crash off Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — KOMO News is getting a glimpse into the chaotic scene off Whidbey Island last weekend when a seaplane crashed into Mutiny Bay, claiming the lives of 10 people. The Island County Sheriff's Office released the 911 audio on Thursday from the time of the crash....
