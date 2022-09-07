ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Fall means it's time for pumpkin spice, football and… the Harvest Moon. But why do we call it that?

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSZUz_0hkmnKmd00

(WWJ) – There's been a lot of space talk recently about the delayed Artemis I launch, but there's another big happening in the sky coming up -- the Harvest Moon.

We’ve all heard the name before, but why is it called that? WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with Mike Murray of the Delta College Planetarium in Bay City to find out on this week’s edition of “All Over the Space.”

We often hear about moons with special names, but perhaps the most recognizable one is the Harvest Moon. Murray says that goes back thousands of years.

“Because, as long as there’s been agriculture, we use the full moon in the autumn to keep harvesting,” Murray said.

So why is it?

Murray says any moon will rise later each night – because the moon is orbiting around the Earth, so it’s “slipping among the background stars” – and typically, it could rise as much as 50 minutes later each night.

“But not in the autumn, because of the angle that the moon’s orbit has around the Earth, that means that in the autumn, there’s only a 30-minute delay between moonrises,” Murray said.

He says not just on the night of the full Harvest Moon, but several nights before and after farmers can keep harvesting well into the evening.

While the Harvest Moon typically comes in October, Murray says this is one of the exceptions because it's defined as "the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox."

More information on the Delta College Planetarium in Bay City can be found online . Follow the planetarium on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1049 The Edge

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay City, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
wcmu.org

Beloved Mount Pleasant bakery says goodbye

After 61 years, a beloved Mount Pleasant eatery, Robaire's Bakery and Doughnut Shop, is closing its doors for the last time. Robaire Desormes and his wife Dina opened the Bakery in 1961 and remained one of Mount Pleasant's oldest businesses for decades. They serving the Mount Pleasant and Central Michigan...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan wins $375 million investment and 170 jobs from Hemlock Semiconductor

LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Wednesday and announced support for an infrastructure project to enable a $375 million investment from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), creating 170 jobs in Thomas Township. The expansion builds on the state's recent wins on the semiconductor industry, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvesting#Full Moon#Pumpkin Spice#Earth#Artemis
WNEM

Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
FLINT, MI
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check

A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Stranded dog close to capture after 2+ weeks

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly three weeks after being stranded on an island, Zaria appears to be on the verge of being rescued. The two-year-old Great Dane ran off from her new owners and ended up in the middle of Clare County’s Cranberry Lake. Animal control initially hoped...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox40jackson.com

Whitmer-backed Flint, Michigan mayor lied about graduating from university

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic mayor of Flint, Michigan, whose re-election campaign is backed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, lied about graduating from a university. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley claimed throughout his political career to have graduated from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a communications degree. This was a lie....
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Police Identify Man in Isabella County Crash

An elderly man who died after an Isabella County car crash last Friday has been identified. Police say an 81-year-old woman driving a white, 2010 Ford EcoSport and her passenger, 80-year-old Daniel Sturgeon of Howard City, were going east on Broadway Road when the woman failed to yield at the Summerton Road intersection. The vehicle crashed with a black, 2011 GMC Terrain driven by a 19-year-old Beaverton woman. One of the vehicles was forced off the road and crashed into a garage, damaging the building and a vehicle inside it. No one was home at the time.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy