Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
Titusville Herald
Temple 30, Lafayette 14
TEM_Saydee 9 run (Bell kick), :24. LAF_M.Gilbert 5 pass from Schuster (Trestik kick), 10:59. TEM_J.Smith 17 pass from Warner (Bell kick), 10:12. RUSHING_Lafayette, Curtis 11-24, Sutton 4-4, N.Adams 3-3, Schuster 15-1, (Team) 1-0, Conyers 5-(minus 5). Temple, Hubbard 10-59, Saydee 11-55, Norwood 10-27, Sanders 2-9, D.Mathis 5-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
Comments / 0