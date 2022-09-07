ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USM gets $350,000 grant to help Maine breweries protect the environment

PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Southern Maine is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to help breweries in Maine help the environment. It's not just about going green; it's about keeping one of Maine's biggest industries thriving. Thursday, the federal EPA handed USM $350,000. It’s a big check...
Thank-A-Vet: James Lawlor

PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13 is honoring Maine veterans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. Tonight, we're honoring James Lawlor. His daughter Heidi says James served in the Army for 25 years. He served in Korea and Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. Heidi says...
Smoke from wildfires out West may reach Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Early fall often means large wildfires get going in the western United States, and this year is no exception. Several large wildfires burning in California, Oregon, and other western states have been pumping smoke into the atmosphere over the west. A huge area of high pressure has been...
You can check out over a dozen lighthouses on Maine Open Lighthouse Day

Saturday is Maine Open Lighthouse Day. The annual event, which is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism, and the American Lighthouse Foundation, attracts between 15,000 to 18,000 visitors each year and offers the public the opportunity to climb and learn about more than a dozen historic Maine lighthouses.
