WGME
Maine elected officials, first responders found on Oath Keepers membership rolls
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two elected officials in Maine have been found on leaked membership rolls of a violent, anti-government group. The far-right Oath Keepers are the subject of a new report by the Anti-Defamation League. The civil rights group found more than 500 office holders, law enforcement and active-duty...
WGME
2 Maine elected officials found on far-right group's leaked membership rolls
(BDN) -- One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members. The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of...
WGME
'We're all fed up:' Maine leaders vow to take action to protect lobster industry
PORTLAND (WGME) – There has been a setback for Maine lobstermen already facing new regulations. A federal judge is denying a request from Maine lobstermen to stop restrictions that are aimed at protecting the North Atlantic right whale. Regulators say there are fewer than 340 of the endangered whales...
WGME
Maine motorcyclists pay respect to fallen firefighters ahead of 9/11 anniversary
LISBON FALLS (WGME) - Ahead of Sunday's anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11th, a community in Maine is remembering those lives that were lost. Along with firefighters everywhere who have given the ultimate sacrifice. The Railroad Diner in Lisbon Falls hosted a tribute ceremony and motorcycle ride Saturday...
WGME
USM gets $350,000 grant to help Maine breweries protect the environment
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Southern Maine is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to help breweries in Maine help the environment. It's not just about going green; it's about keeping one of Maine's biggest industries thriving. Thursday, the federal EPA handed USM $350,000. It’s a big check...
WGME
Thank-A-Vet: James Lawlor
PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13 is honoring Maine veterans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. Tonight, we're honoring James Lawlor. His daughter Heidi says James served in the Army for 25 years. He served in Korea and Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. Heidi says...
WGME
Smoke from wildfires out West may reach Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Early fall often means large wildfires get going in the western United States, and this year is no exception. Several large wildfires burning in California, Oregon, and other western states have been pumping smoke into the atmosphere over the west. A huge area of high pressure has been...
WGME
You can check out over a dozen lighthouses on Maine Open Lighthouse Day
Saturday is Maine Open Lighthouse Day. The annual event, which is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism, and the American Lighthouse Foundation, attracts between 15,000 to 18,000 visitors each year and offers the public the opportunity to climb and learn about more than a dozen historic Maine lighthouses.
WGME
Portland Recovery Community Center celebrates 10 years of helping Maine people
PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland's recovery community has reason to celebrate today, 10 years of helping Mainers find their road to recovery. In an annual event Saturday, the Portland Recovery Community Center is celebrating their impact on those battling Substance Use Disorder. They also held a ribbon cutting for their newly...
