ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire blanketed parts of Northern California in smoke. Flames from the wildfire jumped the American...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marysville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Marysville, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Protestors clash on Broadway over crime, homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses on Broadway have recently shut their doors due to safety concerns. Some neighbors in Land Park say it's the unhoused that are to blame and many of them gathered on Broadway to demand change but they were met with opposition Saturday. "I've never seen...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5.   California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen guns found in Oroville, convicted felon arrested

OROVILLE, Calif. - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a burglary at an Oroville storage unit where several guns were stolen, the Oroville Police Department said. Police responded to the HHH Mini Storage in Oroville on July 25 after a burglary took place the night before. Authorities...
OROVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Police
actionnewsnow.com

CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Yuba City Police arrest man in 2021 fentanyl death

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death. Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.” […]
YUBA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 10-11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including a bacon festival, a brunch market, and even a taco truck cook-off!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Noose found hanging from play structure at Roseville park

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A noose was found hanging from a play structure in a park in Roseville on Wednesday, August 31, according to Roseville Police. The police department said in a statement that the person who found the noose threw it away at the park, located on the 4000 block of Brick Mason Circle, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire doubles in size overnight

Correction 9:22 a.m. Sept. 9, 2022: A previous version of this article noted the acreage incorrectly. The article has been updated to reflect the proper acreage measurement. FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has now burned over 23,000 acres, and it remains at 0% containment. It blew up overnight, which is something firefighters are […]
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy