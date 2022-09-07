Read full article on original website
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire blanketed parts of Northern California in smoke. Flames from the wildfire jumped the American...
Sacramento police release footage of woman killed in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento police released body-worn camera videos Friday from three officers involved in the shooting death of a woman Aug. 27 in the 2500 block of Del Paso Boulevard. In the videos Sacramento police say they edit to protect the identities of those involved, the woman is...
Missing Roseville woman, 72, possibly taken against her will by nephew, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police are asking for help as they try to find 72-year-old Carmen Rios. Police said Rios is considered at-risk and was possibly taken against her will by her nephew, 39-year-old Michael Calderon. They could be traveling in a brown 2004 Honda CRV with California license plate "5GCW729."
Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals. While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the...
Protestors clash on Broadway over crime, homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses on Broadway have recently shut their doors due to safety concerns. Some neighbors in Land Park say it's the unhoused that are to blame and many of them gathered on Broadway to demand change but they were met with opposition Saturday. "I've never seen...
Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5. California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday.
Stolen guns found in Oroville, convicted felon arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a burglary at an Oroville storage unit where several guns were stolen, the Oroville Police Department said. Police responded to the HHH Mini Storage in Oroville on July 25 after a burglary took place the night before. Authorities...
CAL FIRE crews at scene of vegetation fire in Oroville, evacuation warning lifted
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:55 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says that the Oroville Police Department has lifted the evacuation warning for people living on the east side of Golden Eagle Road in Thermalito. The fire crossed over Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but forward progress has been stopped. It...
Authorities seek assistance by the public in search for 72-year-old Roseville woman possibly taken against her will
Investigators with The Roseville Police Department and multiple agencies in the region are asking for the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate Carmen Rios a 72-year-old resident who reportedly may have been taken against her will. According to Police, Rios is considered at-risk and was possibly taken against...
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
Yuba City Police arrest man in 2021 fentanyl death
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death. Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.” […]
Sacramento man in custody after allegedly setting fire to room with himself and child inside
Above: Still image from Sacramento County deputy bodycam footage | SCSO. A Sacramento man was recently arrested after a hostage situation in which he allegedly locked himself in a bedroom with his infant child and began setting fire to the room with both of them still inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Mosquito Fire largest fire in California, 0% contained | Updates, evacuations, fire maps, road closures
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes, while blanketing the region in smoke. CalFire announced Saturday morning that fire has burned more than 33,000 acres and is 0% contained. Flames...
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
El Dorado County man accused of burglarizing home evacuated due to Mosquito Fire
TODD VALLEY, Calif. — Placer County deputies arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a home that was evacuated because of the massive Mosquito Fire burning in the area, officials said. The suspected burglar lives roughly 20 miles away. Logan Gross, 20, is a resident of the community of Cool,...
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 10-11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including a bacon festival, a brunch market, and even a taco truck cook-off!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.
Noose found hanging from play structure at Roseville park
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A noose was found hanging from a play structure in a park in Roseville on Wednesday, August 31, according to Roseville Police. The police department said in a statement that the person who found the noose threw it away at the park, located on the 4000 block of Brick Mason Circle, […]
Mosquito Fire doubles in size overnight
Correction 9:22 a.m. Sept. 9, 2022: A previous version of this article noted the acreage incorrectly. The article has been updated to reflect the proper acreage measurement. FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has now burned over 23,000 acres, and it remains at 0% containment. It blew up overnight, which is something firefighters are […]
