Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Clarksville water rescue turns to recovery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue on the Red River in Clarksville is now a recovery. The Clarksville Police Department reported at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that they were conducting a water rescue in Billy Dunlop Park, with the assistance of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS. The search was called off for the night for safety precautions and will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Community members call for better conditions at Brookmeade Park homeless encampment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Folks who live near Brookmeade Park rallied Thursday to fight for city leaders to do something about the conditions inside the homeless camp. “I’m of course upset about the park like everybody is. There are a lot of individuals there that need help and are dying and our city’s doing nothing about it,” says Cindy Lee.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man wearing yellow reflective vest robs W. Nashville bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police are looking for a West Nashville bank robber. A man held up the Regions Bank Belle Meade branch at 4410 Ridgefield Way at 3 p.m. on Friday. Metro Nashville police say the robber is a Black man, appears to be in his 40s, and is about 6'. He had on a yellow reflective vest, hat and surgical mask.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' operating in Murfreesboro again

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Murfreesboro are warning the public of the "Felony Lane Gang" that appears to be operating again. Detectives say the group of thieves have been breaking into cars and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuables. The criminals have been using stolen IDs, credit and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nashville's short term rental property owners want less restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Owners of some of Nashville's short term rental properties want less restrictions on how many rooms they can rent. Right now the cap is 4 rooms per house, but there are some who want to increase that number. The chair of Metro's Short Term Rental Task force says if that happens it can open up new problems.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police search for wigged robber that held up Tennessee bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for a wigged robber that held up a Tennessee Credit Union bank Thursday around 3 p.m. The suspected robber is approximately 5'6" tall and walks with a limp, according to Metro Police. He left the bank on foot southbound. Metro Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Skyrocketing rent has Nashvillians concerned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rent prices, skyrocketing across Nashville has tenants concerned about prices going up. Nashville resident Gina Monteleone said, “I understand inflation and the cost of everything going up, but I don't understand why it's happening." “It’s a concern, I feel that wages are staying the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Downtown Nashville's newest 34-floor residential tower celebrates completion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A "topping out" ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the completion of downtown Nashville's newest, 34-floor residential tower, Alcove. The developer of the superstructure, Tony Giarratana, kicked off the ceremony with opening remarks. This is an exciting day, not only for our team, but for...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mixed-use development with 'attainable' residential lofts planned in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new residential, commercial and retail space is being planned in Goodlettsville. Housing developer Holladay Ventures has announced a 311-unit mixed-use development project called the Stone Bridge Lofts consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting at $999 a month and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space at 619 North Main St.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Three California men charged in conspiracy to ship fentanyl to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson,...
SANTA ROSA, CA
fox17.com

Body found inside car engulfed in flames in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Homicide detectives are investigating a body found inside a burning vehicle in South Nashville. A motorist called in the vehicle fire on Old Glenrose Avenue under the I-24 overpass to 911 at 5 a.m. Friday. Firefighters with the Nashville Fire Department discovered the body in the backseat after putting out the fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

GALLERY: Gallatin firefighters remember, honor victims of 9/11 attacks

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gallatin Fire Department held a ceremony Friday honoring those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Alexander Funeral Home of Gallatin placed flags representing the 343 firefighters who lost their lives. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle...
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville Police investigating after pedestrian hit by car

Clarksville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are on scene investigating after a CPD officer encountered a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The officer was driving north on Wilma Rudolph Blvd when they saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. The officer found the driver of the vehicle had stopped after finding a man who was lying in the middle of the road. The man who was found in the road was unconscious but breathing and had wounds on the back of his head. CPD says that the man was life-flighted by helicopter to Nashville for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted for Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is wanted and considered armed and dangerous by police after a woman was found shot to death in her apartment. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) say that an arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, for the September 1 murder of Trashai Siske, 28, who was found fatally shot in her Sealey Drive apartment.
NASHVILLE, TN

