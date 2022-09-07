Clarksville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are on scene investigating after a CPD officer encountered a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The officer was driving north on Wilma Rudolph Blvd when they saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. The officer found the driver of the vehicle had stopped after finding a man who was lying in the middle of the road. The man who was found in the road was unconscious but breathing and had wounds on the back of his head. CPD says that the man was life-flighted by helicopter to Nashville for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO