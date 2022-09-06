UPDATE: Illegal burn barrel fire caused Oak Run blaze; gopher gasser caused other fire

A quarter-acre fire in Oak Run on Tuesday evening was caused by a person who started a fire in a burn barrel, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Evidence collected by fire officials indicated the person responsible for the fire fled when the flames escaped and before firefighters got there.

The vegetation fire was reported about 6 p.m. on Trail Way in Oak Run, near Stagecoach Drive. A well shed burned in the heavy timber.

"Cause: illegal debris burn in illegal burn barrel," Cal Fire said. "At 6 p.m. (dispatch time), it was 113 degrees in Redding."

This week's heat wave has created a high fire danger, said officials, who remind the public that a burn suspension has been in effect since May.

Meanwhile, Cal Fire investigators say Monday afternoon's Knighton Fire was caused by the homeowner who placed a gopher gasser under a carport.

The homeowner wanted to get rid of ground squirrels and gophers so they put the cartridge under the building two hours before the fire started, Cal Fire said.

"Use good judgment in outdoor activities to prevent wildfire," was Cal Fire's advice.

The fire spread from the carport to a mobile home at Knighton Road and Meadow Lane, Cal Fire said.

Forward progress has been stopped on a quarter-acre fire in the area of Stagecoach Drive and Trail Way in Oak Run, according to emergency radio traffic.

Firefighters worked on a fire that burned in heavy timber in the Oak Run area on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at about 6 p.m. in the area of Stagecoach Drive and Trail Way in Oak Run, according to emergency radio traffic.

Firefighters at the scene initially reported the fire was about a half-acre in heavy timber, and was burning in the understory at a moderate rate of spread.

