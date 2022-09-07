It's flu shot season: vaccines rolling out now

With this excessively hot weather we've been dealing with recently, you might not realize flu season is just around the corner.

The CDC says that, ideally, people should get vaccinated in September and October.

Doctors weren't just worried about the spread of COVID-19 variants with kids back in school. They're also concerned this could be a bad flu season.

Influenza cases typically start in the fall.

Fresno County Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said, "We really need people to be vaccinated against the flu, even before the flu season starts, because we know it takes several weeks for those vaccines to mature for your immune system to really be able to protect you."

A new flu shot has now been developed to guard against the strains most likely to circulate.

Fresno Allergist Dr. A.M Aminian recommends you get the vaccine by late October.

"The flu is going to cause as much problem this year as COVID," said Dr. Aminian. "One reason is that last year, because of the mask mandate, we did not have a flu epidemic. Now this year is going to make up for it."

Unless, he said, you get your shot.

Some pharmacies have already received the seasonal flu vaccine.

Fresno County is now asking healthcare system providers to get their staff vaccinated.

Dr. Vohra said, "We want our workforce to be protected. We want our patients to be protected when they walk into a clinic or a hospital, and we want those employees to go home and protect their families."

Influenza season peaks typically in February and can last through May.

Experts say the flu vaccine can cause some mild symptoms but cannot give you the flu.