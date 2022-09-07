ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start

Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
Portland's Best Pizza

By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don't need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it's made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef's Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
In 1996, Some of Portland's Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy

This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we've asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn't get much response—especially because personalities generally don't like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
The Cult of Barry's is Landing in Portland

It's six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: "Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you're heading into a Romanian deadlift." This isn't a nightmare, and it isn't a club (though it threatens to be both). It's a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry's and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That's clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
