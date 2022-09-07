ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Bodies Bodies Bodies review – winning Gen Z satirical slasher movie

At first, the highly neurotic, smartphone-dependent Gen Z rich kids assembled for a mansion party in this frenzied American horror-comedy made me want the killing to start quickly. Happily that’s how director Halina Reijn wants you to feel. Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and Bee (Maria Bakalova) are a new girl couple whose arrival is begrudged by their host, David (Pete Davidson), his pretentious girlfriend, Emma (Chase Sui Wonders), Sophie’s ambitious ex, Jordan (Myha’la Herrold), and podcast queen Alice (Rachel Sennott) – but not by the one calm and quiet presence, Alice’s much older boyfriend, Greg (Lee Pace). A murder game gets real after a hurricane puts out the lights (and the wifi) and someone appears at a window with their throat cut.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?

If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cook
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
wegotthiscovered.com

Charlie Cox teases a ‘fun, cheeky, and flirty’ appearance in ‘She-Hulk’

For reasons we’re struggling to explain, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law officially ranks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe project with the lowest user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, having even managed to slip below the horrendous Inhumans. Clearly, a lot of people have issues with the show, but everyone’s fully on board with Charlie Cox’s impending appearance as Daredevil.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer

From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Olivia Wilde still claims she fired Shia LaBeouf from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The timeline of drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling seems never-ending at this point. From the wild unfolding of Spitgate to Florence Pugh refusing to make eye contact with Wilde during the Venice Film Festival premiere, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the inner workings of the film — which now includes Wilde maintaining her claim that she definitely fired actor Shia LaBeouf from the project.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Tmz
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser brings his mom to work while Finn Little shares moody BTS snap

It’s time for another round-up of the latest and greatest in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe. With filming underway for the upcoming fifth season, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for social media updates and sneak peeks into the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch everyone wishes they could call home. This Friday brings a couple of behind-the-scenes looks at the beauty of Montana and a birthday celebration. Let’s take a look!
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West just used the Queen’s death as inspiration to end all his feuds

Kanye West recently resumed his shenanigans on Instagram, seemingly empowered by his ex Kim Kardashian ending her months-long relationship with Pete Davidson, for some reason, even though he basically got what he wanted. (Although he still doesn’t have Kim back, and likely never will.) But that was the old...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans are still missing the entire point of an uncomfortably intense classic thriller

As an artform, cinema can be interpreted in a thousand different ways from film to film, but there are plenty of examples showcasing how huge sections of the audience can completely miss the point by sympathizing or glorifying the wrong characters or storylines. Almost 30 years later, and the classic thriller Falling Down has landed in the same boat.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Season 5 to begin with a bang as Kevin Costner shares series secrets

Hello, all you cowboys and Beth Duttons of the world, we’re here again for your daily roundup of Yellowstone news, and it’s an exciting one today! The man himself, Mr. Kevin Costner, who breathes life into patriarch John Dutton, spoke about Yellowstone‘s compelling secret formula, and fans now know that season 5 is kicking off with a bit of a spectacular surprise — whether we’re ready for it or not.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy