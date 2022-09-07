Read full article on original website
‘Blonde’ reviews are split down the middle on Netflix’s NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic
Ana de Armas is soon making her debut as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, an NC-17 movie that doesn’t sugarcoat anything when it comes to the sexually charged and sometimes violent life of the blonde bombshell. This is the first NC-17 movie to ever grace the streaming...
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
Bodies Bodies Bodies review – winning Gen Z satirical slasher movie
At first, the highly neurotic, smartphone-dependent Gen Z rich kids assembled for a mansion party in this frenzied American horror-comedy made me want the killing to start quickly. Happily that’s how director Halina Reijn wants you to feel. Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and Bee (Maria Bakalova) are a new girl couple whose arrival is begrudged by their host, David (Pete Davidson), his pretentious girlfriend, Emma (Chase Sui Wonders), Sophie’s ambitious ex, Jordan (Myha’la Herrold), and podcast queen Alice (Rachel Sennott) – but not by the one calm and quiet presence, Alice’s much older boyfriend, Greg (Lee Pace). A murder game gets real after a hurricane puts out the lights (and the wifi) and someone appears at a window with their throat cut.
Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?
If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
Charlie Cox teases a ‘fun, cheeky, and flirty’ appearance in ‘She-Hulk’
For reasons we’re struggling to explain, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law officially ranks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe project with the lowest user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, having even managed to slip below the horrendous Inhumans. Clearly, a lot of people have issues with the show, but everyone’s fully on board with Charlie Cox’s impending appearance as Daredevil.
A frustratingly subpar supernatural horror sequel fulfills its destiny on Netflix
In all honesty, there was nowhere else for It: Chapter Two to go but down, after the first installment in Andy Muschietti’s two-part Stephen King extravaganza became a cultural phenomenon. Widely praised by critics and absolutely adored by fans, the terrifying tale that turned Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise into an...
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
Olivia Wilde still claims she fired Shia LaBeouf from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
The timeline of drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling seems never-ending at this point. From the wild unfolding of Spitgate to Florence Pugh refusing to make eye contact with Wilde during the Venice Film Festival premiere, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the inner workings of the film — which now includes Wilde maintaining her claim that she definitely fired actor Shia LaBeouf from the project.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser brings his mom to work while Finn Little shares moody BTS snap
It’s time for another round-up of the latest and greatest in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe. With filming underway for the upcoming fifth season, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for social media updates and sneak peeks into the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch everyone wishes they could call home. This Friday brings a couple of behind-the-scenes looks at the beauty of Montana and a birthday celebration. Let’s take a look!
Kanye West just used the Queen’s death as inspiration to end all his feuds
Kanye West recently resumed his shenanigans on Instagram, seemingly empowered by his ex Kim Kardashian ending her months-long relationship with Pete Davidson, for some reason, even though he basically got what he wanted. (Although he still doesn’t have Kim back, and likely never will.) But that was the old...
Fans are still missing the entire point of an uncomfortably intense classic thriller
As an artform, cinema can be interpreted in a thousand different ways from film to film, but there are plenty of examples showcasing how huge sections of the audience can completely miss the point by sympathizing or glorifying the wrong characters or storylines. Almost 30 years later, and the classic thriller Falling Down has landed in the same boat.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Season 5 to begin with a bang as Kevin Costner shares series secrets
Hello, all you cowboys and Beth Duttons of the world, we’re here again for your daily roundup of Yellowstone news, and it’s an exciting one today! The man himself, Mr. Kevin Costner, who breathes life into patriarch John Dutton, spoke about Yellowstone‘s compelling secret formula, and fans now know that season 5 is kicking off with a bit of a spectacular surprise — whether we’re ready for it or not.
