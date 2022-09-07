RALEIGH, N.C. -- Saturday was a memorable day all the way around for Devin Leary. Not only did the NC State quarterback turn 23 years old, he also got to play a college football game. In that game against Charleston Southern, Leary became the first Wolfpack quarterback ever to throw for four touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in the same game. He also tied Philip Rivers and Mike Glennon for the most touchdowns responsible for in a single game.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO