Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Byron Cardwell talks Oregon's 70-14 win
Hear from sophomore running back Byron Cardwell after he and the Oregon Ducks won the game 70-14 over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as...
Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman scolded by media after Marshall loss
"We have to look at the lack of executions in all phases of our team, and where we can improve that. So, again, it's disappointing," Freeman said, via Irish Illustrated. "We've got to take a hard look at ourselves and get back to work and find ways to improve as a football team.
247Sports
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall
A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
Michigan football: J.J. McCarthy named Wolverines' new starting quarterback
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has named J.J. McCarthy the starting quarterback for Week 3 and beyond, he said early Sunday morning after the Wolverines beat Hawaii. "JJ — I mean, he had a near flawless performance. 11-for-12, and then one was dropped. That's tough...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: NC State band sings Happy Birthday to Devin Leary
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Saturday was a memorable day all the way around for Devin Leary. Not only did the NC State quarterback turn 23 years old, he also got to play a college football game. In that game against Charleston Southern, Leary became the first Wolfpack quarterback ever to throw for four touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in the same game. He also tied Philip Rivers and Mike Glennon for the most touchdowns responsible for in a single game.
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
Buck Stops Here: Morning After Edition - Georgia State
North Carolina, while defeating Georgia State 35-28 yesterday, came as close to making all its fans as happy as possible.
Michigan vs. Hawaii: J.J. McCarthy, Roman Wilson lead Wolverines to 56-10 win over Rainbow Warriors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors won the coin toss and will fly back to the islands with a $1.9 million check. In most other aspects, the Michigan football team dominated their overmatched opponents from the delayed opening kickoff until the game mercifully ended past midnight. The final score: 56-10, in a game that was over well before halftime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Music City Mashing: No. 23 Wake Forest rolls Vanderbilt 45-25
A win is a win, and it's even better when it's on the road. In Sam Hartman's first game back after missing a month's worth of time due to being diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome -- also known as effort thrombosis, the star quarterback took some hits, threw a key block, and spun the football to the tune of 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Michigan vs. Hawaii game balls: Offense shines for Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It wasn’t supposed to be close. And it never was. A game delayed by inclement weather delayed the inevitable, as the Michigan football team cruised to a 56-10 victory. The Wolverines out-gained the rainbow warriors 588-253, led by JJ McCarthy’s 245 total yards in...
247Sports
Five predictions for No. 10 USC vs. Stanford
The Lincoln Riley era opened with a bang, but my prediction season did not with a less-than-ideal 1-for-5 performance: Raleek Brown was 10 yards short of a 5o-yard play, Jordan Addison caught the first TD, not Mario Williams, Travis Dye finished with 41 total yards and USC only had a 17-point lead at halftime. But USC certainly hit on two interceptions! Let's see if I can get rolling for the first road matchup.
Chip Kelly On Win Over Alabama State, Playing Many Players, More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the win over Alabama State, talking about getting so many guys playing time, some vulnerability in pass defense, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Cam McCormick talks first touchdown since 2017, honoring Spencer Webb
Oregon senior tight end Cam McCormick made the start for the Ducks at tight end against Eastern Washington, scored his first touchdown in his career since 2017, and did it wearing the late Spencer Webb's uniform. He spoke about his journey to getting back into the starting lineup, scoring a touchdown, and being able to honor close friend Spencer Webb.
WATCH: Jared Redding recaps Ole Miss' dominant win over Bears with Brad Logan
OXFORD, Miss. -- Two Saturdays, two victories for the Rebels. Ole Miss took care of business in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, knocking off Central Arkansas with a dominant 59-3 win to advance to 2-0 on the season. Jared Redding and Brad Logan recap what stood out from Ole Miss. Next...
Michigan Football, Basketball hosting five-star top targets
With Michigan Basketball in the latter parts of their offseason and Michigan Football favored by a whopping 52 points, the bigger battles may be on the recruiting trail as both Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard are hosting top targets on campus in five-stars Jadyn Davis (quarterback) and John Bol (center) respectively.
Twitter reacts to Auburn's win over San Jose State
After a slow, penalty-plagued first half offensively, leading to a 10-7 halftime deficit, Auburn outscored San Jose State 17-6 in the second half en route to a 24-16 victory over the Spartans. After combining to complete 7-of-13 passes for 70 yards with two interceptions in the first half, Auburn's quarterbacks...
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Idaho
It was a tale of two halves vs. Idaho, but the Hoosiers flushed their awful first half to roll to a 35-22 win over the Vandals. We break it down.
Gators not giving up on 4-star DL John Walker
Gators host a four-star committed elsewhere again, and could for a third straight weekend. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Georgia Tech and Western Carolina Tied at 14 After One
Georgia Tech and Western Carolina meet in game two of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets are 0-1 and the Catamounts enter the game with a 1-0 record. Follow along on GoJackets.com, as we will have quarterly updates and analysis here. First Quarter Western 14 - GT 14.
247Sports
Jaren Hall's new NIL deal is perfectly on brand for BYU.... and Jaren
Jaren Hall announced his newest NIL partnership with dress shirt company &Collar today and the first official commercial of his partnership could not possibly be more on brand for BYU or for Hall himself. Hall and &Collar put the company's white button-down shirts to the test, sending Hall through a...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0