Sports

247Sports

WATCH: Byron Cardwell talks Oregon's 70-14 win

Hear from sophomore running back Byron Cardwell after he and the Oregon Ducks won the game 70-14 over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall

A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
HUNTINGTON, WV
247Sports

WATCH: NC State band sings Happy Birthday to Devin Leary

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Saturday was a memorable day all the way around for Devin Leary. Not only did the NC State quarterback turn 23 years old, he also got to play a college football game. In that game against Charleston Southern, Leary became the first Wolfpack quarterback ever to throw for four touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in the same game. He also tied Philip Rivers and Mike Glennon for the most touchdowns responsible for in a single game.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Michigan vs. Hawaii: J.J. McCarthy, Roman Wilson lead Wolverines to 56-10 win over Rainbow Warriors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors won the coin toss and will fly back to the islands with a $1.9 million check. In most other aspects, the Michigan football team dominated their overmatched opponents from the delayed opening kickoff until the game mercifully ended past midnight. The final score: 56-10, in a game that was over well before halftime.
HONOLULU, HI
247Sports

Music City Mashing: No. 23 Wake Forest rolls Vanderbilt 45-25

A win is a win, and it's even better when it's on the road. In Sam Hartman's first game back after missing a month's worth of time due to being diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome -- also known as effort thrombosis, the star quarterback took some hits, threw a key block, and spun the football to the tune of 300 yards and four touchdowns.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Five predictions for No. 10 USC vs. Stanford

The Lincoln Riley era opened with a bang, but my prediction season did not with a less-than-ideal 1-for-5 performance: Raleek Brown was 10 yards short of a 5o-yard play, Jordan Addison caught the first TD, not Mario Williams, Travis Dye finished with 41 total yards and USC only had a 17-point lead at halftime. But USC certainly hit on two interceptions! Let's see if I can get rolling for the first road matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Cam McCormick talks first touchdown since 2017, honoring Spencer Webb

Oregon senior tight end Cam McCormick made the start for the Ducks at tight end against Eastern Washington, scored his first touchdown in his career since 2017, and did it wearing the late Spencer Webb's uniform. He spoke about his journey to getting back into the starting lineup, scoring a touchdown, and being able to honor close friend Spencer Webb.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Michigan Football, Basketball hosting five-star top targets

With Michigan Basketball in the latter parts of their offseason and Michigan Football favored by a whopping 52 points, the bigger battles may be on the recruiting trail as both Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard are hosting top targets on campus in five-stars Jadyn Davis (quarterback) and John Bol (center) respectively.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Twitter reacts to Auburn's win over San Jose State

After a slow, penalty-plagued first half offensively, leading to a 10-7 halftime deficit, Auburn outscored San Jose State 17-6 in the second half en route to a 24-16 victory over the Spartans. After combining to complete 7-of-13 passes for 70 yards with two interceptions in the first half, Auburn's quarterbacks...
SAN JOSE, CA
247Sports

Georgia Tech and Western Carolina Tied at 14 After One

Georgia Tech and Western Carolina meet in game two of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets are 0-1 and the Catamounts enter the game with a 1-0 record. Follow along on GoJackets.com, as we will have quarterly updates and analysis here. First Quarter Western 14 - GT 14.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Jaren Hall's new NIL deal is perfectly on brand for BYU.... and Jaren

Jaren Hall announced his newest NIL partnership with dress shirt company &Collar today and the first official commercial of his partnership could not possibly be more on brand for BYU or for Hall himself. Hall and &Collar put the company's white button-down shirts to the test, sending Hall through a...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

