Stratford, CT

Register Citizen

Waterbury police: South Main Street gas station robbed at knifepoint Friday

WATERBURY — Police say an unknown man robbed a South Main Street convenience store at knifepoint Friday night, but nobody was injured. Waterbury police said they responded to the Pit Stop gas station at 1153 South Main St. around 7:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, a suspect entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Stratford, CT
Stratford, CT
Stratford, CT
New Haven, CT
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury

An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Jogger hit by car at Wallingford intersection

WALLINGFORD — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car while jogging on Center Street Friday morning, according to police. Wallingford police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Center Street, near the corner of South Colony Road, around 11:35 a.m., Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. Police...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour

NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Drunken driver fled crash on Route 8 in Waterbury

WATERBURY — State police have arrested an alleged drunken driver they said swerved into the right lane on Route 8 Thursday night, hitting another car, before fleeing the scene. The crash did not result in any major injuries, according to state troopers. Michael Caiazzo was later arrested after authorities...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 14-year-old Wethersfield High School student was attacked and robbed, while waiting for the school bus on Thursday morning. “It could have happened to anyone, I was just there at the worst time,” said Sean, of Wethersfield.The victim, Sean, was waiting at the bus stop near Maple Street. He told News […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT

