Woman Turns Herself In To Police For Violent Greenwich Store Robbery, Police Say
A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to police for the alleged Fairfield County robbery in which an employee was severely injured when she was run over by the getaway car. Kristen A. McKenzie, of Metairie, Louisiana, surrendered to Greenwich Police on Friday, Sept. 9 for the robbery which took place on Saturday, June 25.
Man Under Influence Flees Scene Of Route 8 Crash In Waterbury, Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash while driving under the influence. The incident took place around 10:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 in Waterbury. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound, south of Exit #36,...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: South Main Street gas station robbed at knifepoint Friday
WATERBURY — Police say an unknown man robbed a South Main Street convenience store at knifepoint Friday night, but nobody was injured. Waterbury police said they responded to the Pit Stop gas station at 1153 South Main St. around 7:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, a suspect entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury
An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
Eyewitness News
Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
Newark Woman Nabbed For Role In CT McLaren Sports Car Theft: Police
A Newark woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of town.
Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
Register Citizen
Police: Jogger hit by car at Wallingford intersection
WALLINGFORD — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car while jogging on Center Street Friday morning, according to police. Wallingford police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Center Street, near the corner of South Colony Road, around 11:35 a.m., Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. Police...
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
Register Citizen
Police: Drunken driver fled crash on Route 8 in Waterbury
WATERBURY — State police have arrested an alleged drunken driver they said swerved into the right lane on Route 8 Thursday night, hitting another car, before fleeing the scene. The crash did not result in any major injuries, according to state troopers. Michael Caiazzo was later arrested after authorities...
Wethersfield teen speaks out on being robbed and assaulted at bus stop
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The teen who Wethersfield Police said was assaulted and robbed Thursday morning spoke out to FOX61. It happened in broad daylight and the suspects are still on the loose. Police said it happened at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Maple Street around 7 a.m. "I...
Student Assaulted, Property Stolen At Bus Stop In Wethersfield
An investigation is underway after a student was assaulted at a bus stop in Connecticut. Authorities in Hartford County received a report that a boy was assaulted at a bus stop on Maple Street in Wethersfield at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Wethersfield Police Department reported. Police...
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
Second Suspect Charged For Shooting Death Of Man In Bridgeport, Police Say
Police have arrested a Fairfield County man in connection with the alleged killing of a Connecticut man who was gunned down during a robbery of $130 and cellphones. James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in connection with the Saturday, Aug. 13 murder of New Haven County resident Troy Walker, age 21, of Ansonia, on Knowlton Street.
Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 14-year-old Wethersfield High School student was attacked and robbed, while waiting for the school bus on Thursday morning. “It could have happened to anyone, I was just there at the worst time,” said Sean, of Wethersfield.The victim, Sean, was waiting at the bus stop near Maple Street. He told News […]
Register Citizen
Meriden police officer justified for shooting man who pointed unloaded gun at him, probe finds
MERIDEN — The state Inspector General has ruled a city police officer was justified when he shot and wounded a man wanted for an armed robbery during a confrontation in February last year. Kenneth Strothers survived his wound and underwent surgery following the Feb. 12, 2021 shooting, according to...
Police investigate 2 shootings near Newhall Street in New Haven
New Haven police are investigating two shootings Thursday night on Newhall Street that left two men injured.
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
