New Bedford, MA

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, Sept. 6

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GNB Voc-Tech 3, Wareham 1

Kiunita Sequira was perfect from the service line going 9 for 9 with two aces to lead the Bears (1-0) to a season-opening win. She also chipped in with six digs. Lilly Misay had two aces, 13 kills and six digs. For Wareham (0-1), Fredi Gakidis has eight kills, two blocks, nine digs and four aces. Both teams play again on Wednesday as GNB Voc-Tech visits Old Rochester and Wareham hosts Seekonk.

Taunton 3, New Bedford 1

Without one of their top players, the Whalers (0-1) lost 25-17, 28-30, 25-13, 25-23 in their season opener. Annabelle Houston had four kills while Nelly Medina had nine service points and three aces. Lily Gonet contributed nine assists and five service points while Mari MacMaster added three blocks. Beatriz Almeida was 23 of 28 on serve receive. New Bedford hosts Bishop Stang on Wednesday.

