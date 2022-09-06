ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Tuesday's high school scores: Taunton volleyball takes opener over New Bedford

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

NEW BEDFORD— It's always nice to start the season off with a win, and that's exactly what Taunton volleyball did Tuesday night.

The Tigers won their season opener 3-1 in four sets of non-league action against New Bedford, 25-17, 28-30, 25-13, 25-23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRvkX_0hkmim7o00

Taunton combined for 18 aces, with Adrianna Amaral leading the way with five in addition to two kills. Hayley Krockta had nine kills, two aces and two blocks while Morgan Smith had eight kills and Anna Abouzeid had 17 assists, five kills and a pair of aces. Defensively, Mia Fernandes, Sadie Herry and Megan Rose all performed well, with Fernandes also adding five straight points on offense in the fourth set to seal the Tiger victory.

Taunton returns to action Thursday as they host Sharon.

With 25 seniors, experience counts: 2022 Taunton football preview

GIRLS SOCCER

Nauset 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 1

The Trojans fell on the road to the Warriors in non-league action to start the season 0-1, with Lily Ford scoring the lone goal for the visitors off an assist by Willow Forbes-Smith in her varsity debut.

B-R returns to action Thursday when they host Dennis-Yarmouth.

'A huge upside and potential': Why 2022 will be a season of change for D-R football

Nantucket 9, Bristol-Plymouth 0

The Craftsmen had their hands full with the Whalers, led by a five goal outing from Adney Brannigan, as they fell on the road in non-league action and start the season 0-1.

B-P returns to action Friday when they host Old Colony.

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Tuesday's high school scores: Taunton volleyball takes opener over New Bedford

