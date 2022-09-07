Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:
04-08-12-18-33
(four, eight, twelve, eighteen, thirty-three)
