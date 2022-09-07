Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a first-inning grand slam, Kiké Hernández had four hits and the Boston Red Sox slugged their way to a 17-4 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Jordan Lyles (10-10) couldn’t make it out of the fourth in his first start this month, and the Orioles lost for the fifth time in seven games. Baltimore entered four games behind Seattle for the final wild card in the American League. Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Red Sox, who had already broken the game open by then. Boston snapped a four-game losing streak, and Michael Wacha (11-1) extended his unbeaten run to 11 starts. Lyles missed his previous turn because he was sick, and this one was bad from the beginning. A walk, a single and a hit batter loaded the bases for Devers, who cleared them with a drive to left-center field. It was his 26th homer of the year and the first of three hits on the night for the star third baseman.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO