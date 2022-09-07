ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

6-4-5-8

(six, four, five, eight)

Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Devers hits grand slam as Red Sox rout Orioles 17-4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a first-inning grand slam, Kiké Hernández had four hits and the Boston Red Sox slugged their way to a 17-4 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Jordan Lyles (10-10) couldn’t make it out of the fourth in his first start this month, and the Orioles lost for the fifth time in seven games. Baltimore entered four games behind Seattle for the final wild card in the American League. Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Red Sox, who had already broken the game open by then. Boston snapped a four-game losing streak, and Michael Wacha (11-1) extended his unbeaten run to 11 starts. Lyles missed his previous turn because he was sick, and this one was bad from the beginning. A walk, a single and a hit batter loaded the bases for Devers, who cleared them with a drive to left-center field. It was his 26th homer of the year and the first of three hits on the night for the star third baseman.
BALTIMORE, MD
everettleader.com

For Millions, Dreaming Is Good But Winning $$$$ Is Elusive

There are two places in Everett where I feel good about purchasing Scratch Tickets. The Tobacco Shop in North Everett next to the Dunkin Donuts is one. The corner store in Everett Square is the other. That being said, and really, it is more than most of our readers need...
EVERETT, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)

Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
STOUGHTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Still Strong Offshore, Hurricane Earl Keeps Rip Current Danger High in New England

It’s a beautiful weekend, warm and dry, but with changes on the way. Saturday’s temperatures have reached the 80s and even gone as high as 88 in the warmest areas. The risk of rip currents remains on our coasts as Hurricane Earl is still strong with over 110 mph wind gusts. This increases the swell, enhancing rip currents in our north beaches.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Where to Find the Best Soft-Serve Ice Cream in Greater Boston

It was hard to narrow 'em down, but these scoop shops and restaurants have the sweetest, creamiest cones. If you’re generally looking for the best ice cream in Boston, we’ve got you covered here. Sometimes, though, it’s specifically soft-serve that you’re craving—the lightest, smoothest stuff you can lap off a cone or scoop out of a cup. When those hankerings hit, please turn your attention to the handful of top spots below. It was hard to narrow ’em down, but they’ve got the best soft-serve in town.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
