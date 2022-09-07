Read full article on original website
‘I'm Going to Go Back in the Water': Young Florida Keys Shark Attack Survivor Speaks
A resilient young boy who lost part of his leg in a brutal shark attack in the Florida Keys last month said he intends to go back in the water at the exact spot of the encounter. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were in the Keys and were snorkeling...
Father Drowns While Swimming With Son Off Ocean City, NJ
A man from Pennsylvania drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming with his son in the ocean off of Ocean City, New Jersey, authorities said. Ocean City officials said 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, drowned while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after 12 p.m. Reilly’s 21-year-old son...
Work Underway to Replace Delaware Memorial Bridge Surface
Drivers should expect traffic delays as a major construction project to completely rebuild the driving surface of the Delaware Memorial Bridge begins. The Delaware River and Bay Authority is now starting a major three-phased project to blast two inches off the road surface of the New Jersey-bound span of the bridge to eventually replace it with a special mix of concrete and steel fibers.
