ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Father Drowns While Swimming With Son Off Ocean City, NJ

A man from Pennsylvania drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming with his son in the ocean off of Ocean City, New Jersey, authorities said. Ocean City officials said 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, drowned while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after 12 p.m. Reilly’s 21-year-old son...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Work Underway to Replace Delaware Memorial Bridge Surface

Drivers should expect traffic delays as a major construction project to completely rebuild the driving surface of the Delaware Memorial Bridge begins. The Delaware River and Bay Authority is now starting a major three-phased project to blast two inches off the road surface of the New Jersey-bound span of the bridge to eventually replace it with a special mix of concrete and steel fibers.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy