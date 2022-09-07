Read full article on original website
SU drops mask requirement on campus transportation
Masks will be optional for passengers traveling on Syracuse University campus buses, trolleys, and other university-provided transportations, a university official announced Thursday. SU is following guidelines from New York state, which lifted its mask mandate...
Syracuse finishes 1st at Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational
Syracuse's men's and women's cross country continued its early season dominance with a first-place finish at Penn State's Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational on Sep 9. In the men's 5.2-mile...
SU leadership introduce Academic Strategic Plan
Chancellor Kent Syverud introduced the early stages of Syracuse University's new Academic Strategic Plan at a launch event Thursday. The plan defines academic objectives for the university through categories like research and public impact,...
Syracuse turns to Oronde Gadsden, Max Mang without Chris Elmore against UConn
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — When Chris Elmore went down against Louisville, the question for Syracuse became who? Who could possibly replace a 6-foot, 286-pound sixth-year senior who had played offensive line, tight end and fullback over the course of his year. As Dino Babers said postgame against UConn, nobody could. It's not possible. Elmore missed eight games last season, but in his 52 career appearances, he was a difference maker, paving the way for Sean Tucker on the ground and helping keep SU's quarterbacks upright.
Giona Leibold’s goal lifts SU past No. 22 Notre Dame in 1-0 win
With 20 seconds left in regulation, Notre Dame finally earned its first corner. It hadn't threatened Syracuse all game and was desperate to find an equalizer. ND goalkeeper Bryan Dowd even ran up for the corner to give the Fighting Irish an extra man on its best chance.
Nathan Opoku earns key assist in No. 24 SU’s 1-0 win over No. 22 Notre Dame
After a quick throw-in, Nathan Opoku controlled the ball at the top right corner of the penalty box with Notre Dame defender Mo Williams draped across his back and another Fighting Irish defender rushing towards him. With two quick touches, Opoku escaped the pressure and used a burst of speed to move a few steps backwards toward the middle of the pitch.
No. 7 Syracuse dominated by No. 17 Princeton in 5-1 defeat
No. 7 Syracuse (4-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) started its matchup against No. 17 Princeton (1-2, 0-0 Ivy League) trailing, with the Orange allowing two goals in the first quarter. They were not able to recover from this margin as SU dropped its first game of the season in a 5-1 defeat to the Tigers.
‘Extremely accurate’ Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse over UConn with career day
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Garrett Shrader wanted to throw the ball more heading into the second half. Two touchdowns and 222 yards passing wasn’t enough for Syracuse’s quarterback. His receivers were “fairly open,” leading to a few long passes. But there were still a few timing issues on his part, and the last ball he threw ended with a touchdown.
Observations from Syracuse-UConn: Shrader, defense shine in 2nd blowout win
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — On the heels of an impressive 31-7 win over Louisville in its season opener, Syracuse traveled to UConn, hoping to build on that momentum and pick up an easy win over a program that has been one of the nation’s worst over the last five years.
Authorities find no credible threat from Warehouse fire poster
Syracuse University's Department of Public Safety, the Syracuse Police Department and the FBI determined that a poster seen at the Nancy Cantor Warehouse on Thursday afternoon posed no threat. The poster was a part...
Syracuse bounces back from home-opening loss with win over Hofstra
Polina Shemanova's serve flew over the net toward the Hofstra's back line, forcing a diving save from Florencia Wolkowyski. Chiara Cucco then lofted the ball high into the air, setting up Clara Bal for an attempted kill.
Syracuse strings together 5th straight win with 2-1 victory over Binghamton
Syracuse defender Kate Murphy was gearing up for a corner kick in the 20th minute against Binghamton. Murphy has been the Orange's best corner-taker despite the team struggling in that category. She booted the ball high in the air and it bent around to the left part of the goal box.
