EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — When Chris Elmore went down against Louisville, the question for Syracuse became who? Who could possibly replace a 6-foot, 286-pound sixth-year senior who had played offensive line, tight end and fullback over the course of his year. As Dino Babers said postgame against UConn, nobody could. It's not possible. Elmore missed eight games last season, but in his 52 career appearances, he was a difference maker, paving the way for Sean Tucker on the ground and helping keep SU's quarterbacks upright.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO