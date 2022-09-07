ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Earl becomes second hurricane of the Atlantic season

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Earl became the second hurricane of the season on Tuesday evening.

Tracking the Tropics: We could see 2 hurricanes at the same time this week

Data from the hurricane hunters shows that the storm’s maximum winds have increased to near 80 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to pass southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in Bermuda beginning Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters said that Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday.

The storm does not pose a threat to the U.S.

Heavy rain at times Sat., a little drier Sun.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today is the last day of our unsettled weather pattern with elevated rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the coast this morning and spread inland this afternoon with gradually decreasing rain chances this evening. There will still be a good amount of cloud cover with just a little bit […]
