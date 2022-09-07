Earl becomes second hurricane of the Atlantic season
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Earl became the second hurricane of the season on Tuesday evening.Tracking the Tropics: We could see 2 hurricanes at the same time this week
Data from the hurricane hunters shows that the storm’s maximum winds have increased to near 80 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to pass southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning.
Tropical storm conditions are possible in Bermuda beginning Thursday afternoon.
Forecasters said that Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday.
The storm does not pose a threat to the U.S.
