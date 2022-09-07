ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
TV Fanatic

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Unveils a New Generation of Duttons

Paramount+ on Thursday unveiled the cast of its highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1923. Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) is set to play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas)...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
TV Fanatic

The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer

Disney+ has an early Christmas gift for fans of The Santa Clause franchise. The streaming service revealed Saturday during the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses, a limited series revival of the franchise, will hit the air Wednesday, November 16. Two episodes will be made available on that date. "Scott...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 24

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 24, Dren came out to play, and no one was impressed the next morning. Meanwhile, Pauly had some harsh words for one of his roomies after recent headlines about them. Elsewhere, Jwoww continued to press on with her new career. Did it...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Spoilers: Prepare for a Time Jump!

There will be a considerable time jump when Grey's Anatomy Season 19 gets underway next month. Showrunner Krista Vernoff broke the news in an interview with TV Insider. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 picks up six months on from the end of Grey's Anatomy Season 18. What's more, "She...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic

Cobra Kai Review: The Most Impressive United Front Yet!

Hot damn, I love this series. When you watch installments like Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 5 and Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 6, it's evident that this series almost always gets it right. The flow and pacing of this season have been immaculate. Each moment whether it's the emotional...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

NBC's Quantum Leap Drops Mind-Boggling New Trailer

NBC's new Quantum Leap has a legacy of adventurous heroism and well-intentioned shenanigans to live up to as the continuation of the 1990s hit series starring Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell. Premiering on Monday, September 19, it stars Raymond Lee as the time-traveling physicist, Dr. Ben Song, who takes his...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

The Handmaid's Tale: Coming to an End!

The Handmaid's Tale is closing in on its endgame at Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, hit drama series has been renewed for a sixth -- and final -- season. “It’s been a very, very, very luxurious time that I’ve had to think about what happens at the end of this story and exactly how we’d like to get there as a company,” creator, showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller told the outlet of the decision to end the show.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: The Serpent Queen, The Handmaid's Tale, The Vampire Academy

There's not much to talk about this week, so bask in this time of easy decision-making. Find out what we recommend to watch this week below before the premiere season wallops us next week!. Saturday, September 10. Marry Go Round (Hallmark) Abby has a future planned with Edward. Her wedding...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Coffee & Confessions

Say what you want about Marvin, and there's plenty to say, but it feels like he's trying to turn over a new leaf. Anger management classes may have been court-ordered, but we've seen him take some of the teachings and apply them to his own life, which is a big step for him. And we've also seen him try, albeit sparingly, to make amends with Jukebox.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
960 The Ref

Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in 'Funny Girl'

Fans of Lea Michele hoping to finally see her singing and dancing in “Funny Girl” on Broadway will have to be patient. The “Glee” actor has tested positive for COVID-19 — missing Saturday's matinee and evening performance — and must now quarantine, slated to return to the show on Tuesday, Sept. 20. She only started on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy