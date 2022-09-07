Read full article on original website
9-1-1 Season 6 Trailer: Will a Blimp Emergency Claim One of the Crew?
The 118 is back in action in a little over a week. FOX has finally unveiled our first look at 9-1-1 Season 6 in the form of a teaser trailer. We learned earlier this summer that the big disaster to kick off the season would be a blimp crashing into a packed stadium.
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 1
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Unveils a New Generation of Duttons
Paramount+ on Thursday unveiled the cast of its highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1923. Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) is set to play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas)...
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 18
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 20
The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer
Disney+ has an early Christmas gift for fans of The Santa Clause franchise. The streaming service revealed Saturday during the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses, a limited series revival of the franchise, will hit the air Wednesday, November 16. Two episodes will be made available on that date. "Scott...
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Mining the Mind's Mines
There's something to be said for the value of perspective-taking. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 3 provides a multitude of angles on various issues when the USS Carlsbad teams up with the Cerritos crew. Our intrepid Lower Decks heroes are stunned to learn they have a reputation, and...
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 24
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 24, Dren came out to play, and no one was impressed the next morning. Meanwhile, Pauly had some harsh words for one of his roomies after recent headlines about them. Elsewhere, Jwoww continued to press on with her new career. Did it...
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Spoilers: Prepare for a Time Jump!
There will be a considerable time jump when Grey's Anatomy Season 19 gets underway next month. Showrunner Krista Vernoff broke the news in an interview with TV Insider. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 picks up six months on from the end of Grey's Anatomy Season 18. What's more, "She...
Magnum P.I. Season 4 Deleted Scene: Classified Information Interrupts a Workout
Magnum P.I. Season 4 releases on DVD Wednesday, September 13. To celebrate, we have an exclusive look at some of the special features on offer for fans of the soon-to-be NBC drama. One of the best things about getting your favorite shows on DVD is that you also get access...
Cobra Kai Review: The Most Impressive United Front Yet!
Hot damn, I love this series. When you watch installments like Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 5 and Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 6, it's evident that this series almost always gets it right. The flow and pacing of this season have been immaculate. Each moment whether it's the emotional...
Samantha Morton, Liv Hill and Others on The Serpent Queen and Catherine de Medici's Relevance to Contemporary Society
Catherine de Medici is one of the lesser known Queens despite how her family has impacted popular culture centuries later. It's high time this misunderstood woman, the longest-reigning monarch in France's history, gets a rich and entertaining adaption of her life. A historical drama with an edge, based in part...
NBC's Quantum Leap Drops Mind-Boggling New Trailer
NBC's new Quantum Leap has a legacy of adventurous heroism and well-intentioned shenanigans to live up to as the continuation of the 1990s hit series starring Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell. Premiering on Monday, September 19, it stars Raymond Lee as the time-traveling physicist, Dr. Ben Song, who takes his...
The Handmaid's Tale: Coming to an End!
The Handmaid's Tale is closing in on its endgame at Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, hit drama series has been renewed for a sixth -- and final -- season. “It’s been a very, very, very luxurious time that I’ve had to think about what happens at the end of this story and exactly how we’d like to get there as a company,” creator, showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller told the outlet of the decision to end the show.
What to Watch: The Serpent Queen, The Handmaid's Tale, The Vampire Academy
There's not much to talk about this week, so bask in this time of easy decision-making. Find out what we recommend to watch this week below before the premiere season wallops us next week!. Saturday, September 10. Marry Go Round (Hallmark) Abby has a future planned with Edward. Her wedding...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Coffee & Confessions
Say what you want about Marvin, and there's plenty to say, but it feels like he's trying to turn over a new leaf. Anger management classes may have been court-ordered, but we've seen him take some of the teachings and apply them to his own life, which is a big step for him. And we've also seen him try, albeit sparingly, to make amends with Jukebox.
Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in 'Funny Girl'
Fans of Lea Michele hoping to finally see her singing and dancing in “Funny Girl” on Broadway will have to be patient. The “Glee” actor has tested positive for COVID-19 — missing Saturday's matinee and evening performance — and must now quarantine, slated to return to the show on Tuesday, Sept. 20. She only started on Tuesday.
