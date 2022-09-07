The Handmaid's Tale is closing in on its endgame at Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, hit drama series has been renewed for a sixth -- and final -- season. “It’s been a very, very, very luxurious time that I’ve had to think about what happens at the end of this story and exactly how we’d like to get there as a company,” creator, showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller told the outlet of the decision to end the show.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO