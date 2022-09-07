No teddy, we're not giving up on the city. We need yo give up on you and the rest of your cronies like Schmidt and Hardesty. In days gone by, you would all be on trial for treason the way you have turned this once beautiful city into something resembling Mogadishu or any one of the world's ugliest 3rd world cities.
They "Referred" 7 people for treatment? I take public transportation Down Town for work. I can "Refer" 12 people for treatment on my 30 min ride just in the morning. On my walk to the max on the way home I could probably "Refer" 20..... I bet none of them will take the "Referal!"
No we're giving up on you and your do again nothing council. One member is racist, you think your in charge of everything. Trying to wear ALL the hats has made your failures worse. Compound that with saying BS to your chief, was BS on your part. Funds have been cut, officers quit, retired. YOU GAVE UP ON THE POLICE! You want them to work, but you keep moral so low. You give them nothing and blame THEM. Hold a council meeting, look at everyone in that meeting. Look good and hard. Place the blame where it belongs, on you and Them. You de-funded the police, YOU support a lazy good for nothing DA. He refuses to hold those that shouldn't even be out, accountable for NOTHING. Your problem was going from one extreme to another. Rather than take the time to weed out bad cops, YOU AND THE COUNCIL painted them ALL with the same brush!!! No police officer with his salt is going to want to work here. They know you don't care about them.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Comments / 79