ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 79

American Patriot
4d ago

No teddy, we're not giving up on the city. We need yo give up on you and the rest of your cronies like Schmidt and Hardesty. In days gone by, you would all be on trial for treason the way you have turned this once beautiful city into something resembling Mogadishu or any one of the world's ugliest 3rd world cities.

Reply(1)
59
N shaneNmyBrain
4d ago

They "Referred" 7 people for treatment? I take public transportation Down Town for work. I can "Refer" 12 people for treatment on my 30 min ride just in the morning. On my walk to the max on the way home I could probably "Refer" 20..... I bet none of them will take the "Referal!"

Reply(1)
38
deanna lightner
4d ago

No we're giving up on you and your do again nothing council. One member is racist, you think your in charge of everything. Trying to wear ALL the hats has made your failures worse. Compound that with saying BS to your chief, was BS on your part. Funds have been cut, officers quit, retired. YOU GAVE UP ON THE POLICE! You want them to work, but you keep moral so low. You give them nothing and blame THEM. Hold a council meeting, look at everyone in that meeting. Look good and hard. Place the blame where it belongs, on you and Them. You de-funded the police, YOU support a lazy good for nothing DA. He refuses to hold those that shouldn't even be out, accountable for NOTHING. Your problem was going from one extreme to another. Rather than take the time to weed out bad cops, YOU AND THE COUNCIL painted them ALL with the same brush!!! No police officer with his salt is going to want to work here. They know you don't care about them.

Reply
28
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland decisions affect Gresham

Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Power shutoffs underway in Portland area amid fire risk

PORTLAND, Ore. — The wind began to pick up in the hills of Northwest Portland early Friday afternoon. It explained Portland General Electric's decision to conduct public safety power shutoffs across the area. "It's extremely frustrating," Eric Reddy said. Reddy is a server at the popular Skyline Restaurant. It...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Portland investigators ID suspected arsonists at Mt. Tabor Park: ‘This behavior should be curbed’

Authorities believe that a rash of arson fires will subside after they tracked down the likely culprits behind the blazes at Portland’s Mt. Tabor park. At least 33 fires have been reported at the craggy hilltop park in the past two weeks, according to the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association, spurring nightlong patrols by locals wielding shovels to bury the flames.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
kptv.com

Group suing Portland says city is violating ADA by allowing tents on sidewalks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is facing a class action lawsuit over its lack of response to homeless camping issues. A group of 10 Portlanders with disabilities listed as plaintiffs in the case argue that the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not making sure its sidewalks are accessible for those with mobility issues.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Portland Seven#Portlanders
KXL

Multnomah County Issues Mandatory Wood-Burning Restriction

PORTLAND, Ore — Wildfire Smoke from fires burning across the Northwest and East Wind have pushed a thick layer of smoky-haze over the Portland-Metro Area. Multnomah County Health officials are issuing a mandatory wood burning restriction for its residents. The restriction begins at Noon, Saturday Sept. 10 and will be lifted when conditions improve.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Fox News

Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'

Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy