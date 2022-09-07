Read full article on original website
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football’s turning points in 34-27 OT win at Pitt
Given the fact that Tennessee football fell behind 10-0 and then won in overtime against the Pittsburgh Panthers, every big play was a key moment. However, a few changed the flow of the game significantly more than others. Here are the turning points in the Vols’ 34-27 overtime win against a top 20 team on the road.
Tennessee Soccer Players Display Skills in Hilarious Viral Video
If you’re walking on campus in Knoxville, you’ve been warned.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Tennessee
More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
Claiborne High School coach reinstated until end of football season
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County high school coach was reinstated until the end of the football season after he was released from his duties at the end of August, education leaders said on Thursday. The Claiborne County Board of Education met a Claiborne High School for a...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police officer selected to represent Special Olympics Tennessee in Law Enforcement Torch Run
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officer Dean Ray has been selected to represent Special Olympics Tennessee in teh Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg for the 2023 Berlin Special Olympics, officials announced Friday. Ray, who currently serves as a school resource officer, will be the only officer from...
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
Blake Shelton’s upcoming tour includes a stop in East Tennessee
The tour lineup also includes ACM Female Artist of the Year and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.
wvlt.tv
The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams. The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s. ”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to...
crossvillenews1st.com
COUNTRY SINGER JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY TOUR BUS CRASHES ON I-75
County singer John Michael Montgomery and two others were injured when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line. The 57-year-old singer was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on I-75 just south of Jellico when it veered off the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
First Lady coming to Knoxville to kick off back-to-school bus tour
First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Knoxville to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
2 People Injured In Single Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Knoxville. According to the authorities, 32-year-old Stefanie Wilkes was intoxicated after drinking at The Pint House on [..]
wcyb.com
New recovery facility opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
West Knox Driver Services center closing, new center to open
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the center will officially close at 5:00 p.m. on September 14. To replace the center, a new Driver Services Center will open on September 19. It will be located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville.
Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
Knoxville cerebral palsy patients required to find new homes within 24 hours
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who have been living at a home for cerebral palsy patients, which is operated by the Cerebral Palsy Center, are now forced to stay somewhere else. Highland Home is located in Fountain City. It’s been a home for some of the residents since the 90s but now the home is […]
Loved ones remember man who drowned at Douglas Lake
The body of 28-year-old Wade E. Brady was found after he drowned at Douglas Lake in Sevier County Saturday night. The mother of his child, Britney Kaufman told us that he was someone who made light of any situation.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee's most wanted: Gatlinburg police search for homicide suspect
Rosmel Danilo Rubi has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted List. The 22-year-old is wanted by the Gatlinburg Police Department and TBI for criminal homicide. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Rubi should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward...
