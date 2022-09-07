ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football’s turning points in 34-27 OT win at Pitt

Given the fact that Tennessee football fell behind 10-0 and then won in overtime against the Pittsburgh Panthers, every big play was a key moment. However, a few changed the flow of the game significantly more than others. Here are the turning points in the Vols’ 34-27 overtime win against a top 20 team on the road.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Tennessee

More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
KNOXVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams. The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s. ”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

COUNTRY SINGER JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY TOUR BUS CRASHES ON I-75

County singer John Michael Montgomery and two others were injured when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line. The 57-year-old singer was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on I-75 just south of Jellico when it veered off the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
JELLICO, TN
wcyb.com

New recovery facility opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRG News 5

Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
MOBILE, AL
WBIR

Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

