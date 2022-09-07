ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

denise hrabb
4d ago

Oh my Stars , that’s horrible that they don’t have any leads😭. What about freeway cameras? Do they have something they trace the truck with ? It just doesn’t seem possible with all the technology we have today? I travel the 51 all the time, it could be me next time, this person has to be located! Praying for the Girls! They deserve answers

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix parking lot shooting ends with a man being killed, a woman injured

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say an argument led to a deadly shooting in a strip mall parking lot near 19th Avenue and Bell Road on Saturday, Sept. 10. "One of the men fired and struck the other male and a woman who was unrelated to this incident. The suspect left the scene on foot before police arrived," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix couple dies after argument ends in murder-suicide, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a couple dead near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap on Friday night. The investigation began after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside an apartment at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. Witnesses reportedly saw a man stand on a balcony...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead, bystander injured in shooting at north Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — Police say one man is dead and a bystander is injured after a shooting at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Saturday afternoon. Two men were in an argument in the parking lot when one man fired a gun, striking a man and a woman unrelated to the incident, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman injured during early morning shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in west Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police say they responded to an aggravated assault report near Campbell Road and N. 59th Avenue around 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several adults inside of a car. One woman had been injured after a bullet grazed her shoulder.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale short-term rental shooting leaves woman injured, 2 arrested

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two men are behind bars as Scottsdale Police say they're connected to a shooting at a short-term rental on Sept. 9 after being invited over by women from a nightclub. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were reportedly invited over to a home in Scottsdale near...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting

PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School

Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport spokespeople say a record of 175,000 passengers flew out of Sky Harbor the day after the game.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. Delcampo was working as a maintenance man at the Alante at the Islands community in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Hit-and-run crash leaves woman seriously hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run crash left a woman hurt and caused road closures for drivers heading to their early morning commutes on Thursday in Phoenix. Police say around 6 a.m., a driver heading eastbound near 9th Street and Indian School Road struck a woman riding her bike and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
PHOENIX, AZ

