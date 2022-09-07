Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her Health Status
In an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Becky Lynch discussed her injury status. She suffered an arm injury in her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Highlights from her comments are below. On how she’s recovering quickly from her arm injury: “I feel like I...
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
Kofi Kingston Has An Idea For Sami Zayn To Stay Loyal To Both Bloodline & Kevin Owens
Sami Zayn has found his loyalty caught between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens recently, and Kofi Kingston has an idea on how he can toe both lines. Kingston posted to Twitter to have some fun with the storyline, in which Zayn has found his loyalty tested between his longtime frenemy and Roman Reigns’ stable with a name change.
Another Update On Paul Heyman Following Absence After Summerslam
It was previously reported that Paul Heyman is expected to come back at some point, he’s simply been off of television selling the events of Summerslam. At that show, Heyman was given an F5 through a table by Brock Lesnar. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman has been...
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks
Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship in a Ladder Match on Impact Wrestling in a couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Myers will defend his championship against Bhupinder Gujjar under the ladder match stipulation on the September 22nd episode of Impact. The match...
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Episode, Final Appearance of The Good Brothers, Rosemary Hypes The Retaliators
– PWInsider reports that Aussie Open vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the report notes that some new names will be debuting for the company at Victory Road or right after the event taking place later this month.
Black’s WWE Smackdown Review 09.09.2022
Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
WWE News: Braun Strowman Destroys Otis On Smackdown, Karrion Kross Attacks Drew McIntyre
Braun Strowman made good on his promise from Raw, appearing on Smackdown and wiping out Otis. Strowman appeared on tonight’s show after Alpha Academy were out to have Chad Gable cut a promo on the returning WWE star and laid out both stars, including powerbombing Otis:. – Drew McIntyre...
Update On The Next Planned Title Defense For Roman Reigns
As , Roman Reigns is not scheduled to appear on the WWE Extreme Rules PPV on October 8 in Philadelphia. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Reigns’ next scheduled title defense is at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. It’s currently unknown who his opponent will be,...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.10.22 – Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Liv Morgan, and More!
-Boo! No Jackie! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -They start with Solo and Camp calls him a blue chipper. Other headlines: Karrion Kross ended the night by putting Drew McIntyre to sleep, Braun Strowman destroyed Alpha Academy, and Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes in a BANGER.
More Details On Recent Suspensions In AEW, How Long They May Be Out
As previously reported, several people were suspended from AEW following a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. This included The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. Punk’s status is unknown, although he did not appear on last night’s Dynamite and the world title was vacated.
NJPW Super Jr Tag League and World Tag League Begin In November
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the World Tag League and the Super Jr Tag League will begin this November. Both NJPW tournaments begin on November 21 in Korakuen and end on December 14 in Sendai. The teams for the tournaments have not been revealed.
PCO Thinks He Could Return To WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge
Talking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, PCO shared his perspective regarding future prospects with WWE now that Triple H is the new Chief Content Officer. The performer stated he thinks a possible return to WWE in some scope could happen, given the change in creative leadership. “Yeah, I think...
WWE Executives Reportedly Get Bigger Deals Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the four highest-ranking WWE executives got bigger deals with the company. It was noted that most of the money for executives comes from performance and stock grants, meaning it’s higher than the base. As...
PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Over AEW Back In 2018
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to a then-brand new AEW when talking to them in 2018. He said: “When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night Seven Results: Okada, Tanahashi & Makabe Beat TMDK
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seven of its Burning Spirit tour from G Messe Gunma in Takasaki, Gunma, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Tomoaki Honma beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) * Six Or Nine...
Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Michael Cole seemingly made a reference to the media scrum and subsequent brawl at AEW All Out. According to Wrestling Inc, Cole and Corey Graves were discussing the segment with Adam Pearce and Ronda Rousey last week. That segment featured Pearce talking trash to Rousey, who then attacked him.
NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville: Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate Team Up
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James & Ariana Grace. * Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker. * Cora Jade def. Amari Miller. *...
Ronda Rousey Is Jealous of Roman Reigns Having Paul Heyman as His Advocate
– During a recent gaming livestream, Ronda Rousey answered various fan questions, including one asking if she’d ever want Paul Heyman on her side of the ring (via WrestlingInc.com). Rousey answered on wanting to work with Paul Heyman, “Definitely, without a doubt, without hesitation.”. Rousey was also asked...
