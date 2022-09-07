Read full article on original website
Watch Now - House explodes on Booher Springs Road; no one injured
A house in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road in Bristol, Virginia was destroyed in an explosion Saturday morning leaving debris scattered in yards and on rooftops throughout the area. Fortunately, the homeowners had left prior to the 9:45 explosion. There were no injuries reported in the incident. “We...
First responders pay tribute to fallen colleagues with eighth annual stair climb at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. — First responders, family members and regular citizens came together under a weeping sky Saturday morning at the Bristol Motor Speedway to honor the 343 firefighters killed in the Twin Towers during the eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Firefighters in full turnout gear, some carrying...
From hay bales on State Street to three days of music - how Rhythm & Roots came to be
Merle Dickert drove along a nearly deserted State Street. Circa mid-1980s or so and long before she became the executive director of the Paramount, the late Dickert peered at the Paramount from behind the wheel of her car and saw haybales. Someone had stored them under the Paramount’s sign in...
Your View | Devaughn more in step than Griffith with 9th District
I know the people in the Fightin’ 9th. I attended public school in Franklin County, taught in public schools in Danville and Roanoke County, and worked as an advocate for educators in Covington and Alleghany. I moved to Russell County 10 years ago to work with educators in Southwest Virginia from Bland to Bristol and Lee to Tazewell. Since 2011 the citizens in the 9th have suffered from poor representation from Congressman Morgan Griffith.
Thousands fill State Street for the opening night of Rhythm & Roots
A throng measured in the thousands walked the line in downtown Bristol Friday, making their way to and from 17 stages to see and hear favorites old and new during opening night of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. While the night belonged to headliners like The War and...
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Jessee 2nd in Salem
Abingdon High School’s Makaleigh Jessee continued her stellar cross country season by finishing as runner-up at the Knights Crossings meet at Green Hill Park in Salem, Virginia. Jessee crossed the finish line of the 5K in 18:13.9 in the girls Red Division, a field that featured 299 runners. Zoie...
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Dallas Moore rocks the Piedmont Stage during second day of Rhythm & Roots
When Saturday morning dawned, banks of clouds filled with rain made their presence known throughout downtown Bristol. None of which deterred those who attended Saturday’s Rhythm & Roots festival. Indeed, day two of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion proved quite soggy. Particularly during its opening early afternoon...
Good tunes from Miko Marks chase the rain away
Miko Marks made short work of any drizzle that dared linger in downtown Bristol Saturday with her electric smile and soaring vocals that likely raised the roof on the Piedmont stage. In her first - but likely not last - visit to Bristol's Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Marks and her...
Friendly faces: Crawford scores twice as Sulivan East tops West Ridge in clash of second year programs
BLUFF CITY – Jayme Crawford might have mixed emotions about taking on her former coach and teammates Thursday night, but her right foot didn’t. The Sullivan East junior scored two goals to lead the host Patriots soccer team to a 3-0 defeat of Sullivan County rival West Ridge.
Rhythm & Roots begins tonight with Tanya Tucker as the headline act
It's opening night for the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, featuring over 50 performances on 17 stages and little likelihood of rain – something that can’t be said for the rest of the weekend. Gates open at 3 p.m., for the downtown music festival, with most stages...
Successful Failures make triumphant return to Rhythm & Roots
Friday afternoon cracked the seal on the 21st installment of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion as bands from Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles to bluegrass’ Cedar Valley provided the initial salvos of a wide-open weekend. Folks local and from regions far beyond Appalachia hustled along State Street...
Prep Football Roundup: Brayden Emerson (John Battle), Drake Fisher (Sullivan East), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Kevin Looney (Hurley), Luke Bledsoe (Gate City), C.B. Johnson (Northwood), Xander Spears (Thomas Walker) among Friday night stars
John Battle High School’s football team got to celebrate a football victory for the first time in nearly two years. Noah Sills was 11-for-18 for 189 yards and two touchdowns and Brayden Emerson made 21 tackless to lead the Trojans to their first win since the spring of 2021 with a 19-6 non-district road win over Holston on Friday night.
Rhythm & Roots ‘go-day’ was a busy one
It’s nearing noon on the Friday of the 21st Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and Leah Ross is bouncing around with more energy than a child on Christmas. Although she slept in a little longer than she wanted, the executive director of advancement at the Birthplace of Country Music isn’t going to let a lack of sleep slow her down on day one of the three-day festival.
Penn, Wasps sting Bluefield 41-33
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - Emory & Henry (1-1) avenged last year’s 46-45 loss when the Wasps led 38-17 after three quarters and then let it get away. Short threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, including scores of seven yards to Abingdon graduate River Carter and 19 yards to Jermawn Ford. Grayson Overstreet ran for 127 yards and a touchdown. Trace Butcher also made a pair of 42-yard fourth quarter field goals.
Emory & Henry looking to ‘finish’ games this season
That is the theme for the 2022 version of the Emory & Henry Wasps. It didn’t start well last week in a season-opening 27-20 loss to Concord in which special teams and red zone issues prevented the Wasps from claiming victory. “There were some bright spots. We kept the...
PREP ROUNDUP: Cobb, Kariuki lift Bearcats past Falcons
Ellie Cobb had 15 kills and Myra Kariuki added 15 digs and nine kills to lead Virginia High to a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 non-district victory over Abingdon on Thursday night at the Bearcat Den. Aidan James had 15 digs and also got contributions from Charli Carpenter as well. Riley...
Prep Football: Poku power carries Virginia High past Patrick Henry in 35-8 triumph
EMORY, Va. – There’s nothing like a friendly, yet productive gridiron competition between brothers. While Virginia High wideout Patrick Poku was busy running a first-half fly pattern to paydirt, defensive back Prince Poku supplied some defensive scoring late – scooping up a fumble before racing 37 yards for the final points during the Bearcats convincing 35-8 victory against host Patrick Henry inside Rebel Stadium Friday night.
Powell, Lions power past Highland Cavaliers
FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise owned the first quarter on Saturday night. The rest of the evening belonged to Shunderrick Powell and the North Alabama Lions, however. Powell powered his way to 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns as North Alabama notched a...
