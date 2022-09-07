ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

Related
everout.com

This Week In Portland Food News: Portland Pizza, Bumper Burger, and Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Portland pizza is enjoying a moment in the limelight this week, as Lovely's Fifty Fifty pizzaiola Sarah Minnick appears on Netflix's Chef's Table and Ken's Artisan Pizza is named the 57th best pizzeria in the world. Plus, Jojo prepares to open its long-awaited brick-and-mortar, My Brother's Crawfish opens a to-go spot in Rose City Park, and Bumper Burger expands to Hillsboro. Read on for all of that and more tasty tidbits. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start

Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Beaverton, OR
Food & Drinks
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Beaverton, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
Beaverton, OR
Restaurants
WWEEK

In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy

This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Make Gardening Fun — Add a Fairy Home!

We love Fairy Gardens here at the BFM, so we are incredibly excited about this week’s Market Sprouts activity, painting a terra cotta pot and transforming it into a Fairy Garden House. Fairy Gardens are small container gardens with miniaturized plants or elements, the purpose of which is to...
BEAVERTON, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland

It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Pizza

By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Seafood Restaurant#Bakery#Poetry#Pacific Island#Doughnut#Food Drink#Asian#Filipino#French#Hillsdale Highway
pdxmonthly.com

Wacky Roadside Attractions and Treehouse Hotels Await in Southern Oregon

Throw the kids in the car and head south for rope swings, cave tours, and In-N-Out Burger. A classic American family road trip is best taken in a '70s-era Ford station wagon with wood paneling on the sides, à la the Griswold-mobile in National Lampoon's Vacation. Still, anything with seat belts and enough "I think I can" to make it over Interstate 5's Sexton Summit (where your saucy teens might beg to slow down to get a picture of those first three letters next to milepost 69) will do for a weekend jaunt to Southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOIN 6 News

Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Retail crimes soar in Portland, businesses unhappy with local governments

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland-area retailers are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with how their local governments are handling theft and property crime, according to a recent survey conducted by the Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon (ORCAOR.) The survey, which mostly consists of big-box stores in Portland, found that 95% of...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting

Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Climbing gym opens in Gresham

Rock Haven offers a wide variety of bouldering routes, classes and weights.East County boulderers have a new mecca with the introduction of Rock Haven, Gresham's own climbing gym at 355 N.E. 223rd Ave. {obj:65599:Rock Haven's co-founders had been grappling with the idea of launching a gym for nearly two decades before they opened their East County location. The dream was shared by all four of the founders: Jen and Igor Zelen, Bill Righter and Travis Lovejoy. The group met in the early 2000s while bouldering at the same gym in Beaverton. They quickly became friends and slowly hatched the...
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy