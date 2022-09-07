Read full article on original website
everout.com
This Week In Portland Food News: Portland Pizza, Bumper Burger, and Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Portland pizza is enjoying a moment in the limelight this week, as Lovely's Fifty Fifty pizzaiola Sarah Minnick appears on Netflix's Chef's Table and Ken's Artisan Pizza is named the 57th best pizzeria in the world. Plus, Jojo prepares to open its long-awaited brick-and-mortar, My Brother's Crawfish opens a to-go spot in Rose City Park, and Bumper Burger expands to Hillsboro. Read on for all of that and more tasty tidbits. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
WWEEK
ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start
Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
WWEEK
This Weekend, Hey Love Will Become the Black Lagoon, an Immersive Halloween Pop-Up Bar
A few years ago, Christmas pop-up bars adorned with tinsel, twinkle lights and fake trees were all the rage. And our city has long been home to quirky bars with motifs dedicated to everything from Elvis to circus clowns to Lord of the Rings. Well, Portland, get ready for your...
Kohr Explores: Canby creamery stirs up ‘cowcohol’
Have you ever heard of "cowcohol?" It's the boozy by-product of the leftover ingredient, whey, from the cheese-making process.
WWEEK
In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy
This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
pdxfoodpress.com
Make Gardening Fun — Add a Fairy Home!
We love Fairy Gardens here at the BFM, so we are incredibly excited about this week’s Market Sprouts activity, painting a terra cotta pot and transforming it into a Fairy Garden House. Fairy Gardens are small container gardens with miniaturized plants or elements, the purpose of which is to...
pdxmonthly.com
The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland
It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Pizza
By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
Portland-raised DJ creates community for Black locals
Until Aug. 19, 2021, Dontā Laneil had never had a gig as a DJ. At that same time this year, he had performances at the Moda Center and other popular venues under his belt.
pdxmonthly.com
Wacky Roadside Attractions and Treehouse Hotels Await in Southern Oregon
Throw the kids in the car and head south for rope swings, cave tours, and In-N-Out Burger. A classic American family road trip is best taken in a '70s-era Ford station wagon with wood paneling on the sides, à la the Griswold-mobile in National Lampoon's Vacation. Still, anything with seat belts and enough "I think I can" to make it over Interstate 5's Sexton Summit (where your saucy teens might beg to slow down to get a picture of those first three letters next to milepost 69) will do for a weekend jaunt to Southern Oregon.
Building at 'one of the best retail corners' in downtown Portland sold
PORTLAND, Ore. — Melvin Mark Investors last week bought the historic Alderway Building in what's shaping up to become a high-profile part of downtown Portland, though recent vacancy trends offer a note of caution. The building at the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest Broadway houses Kassab Jewelers...
Kyron Horman’s family to host car wash for his 20th birthday
Kyron Horman went missing from Skyline Elementary in 2010. He would have been celebrating his 20th birthday this year on Sep. 9. His family is hosting a car wash and fundraiser in honor of his birthday this weekend.
3 Downtown Portland hotels facing foreclosure, auction
Three Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents.
WWEEK
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
Cyclist seriously hurt after hitting van in Milwaukie
An electric bicyclist was seriously hurt in a collision with a cargo van Thursday afternoon in Milwaukie, police said.
KTVZ
Retail crimes soar in Portland, businesses unhappy with local governments
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland-area retailers are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with how their local governments are handling theft and property crime, according to a recent survey conducted by the Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon (ORCAOR.) The survey, which mostly consists of big-box stores in Portland, found that 95% of...
WWEEK
Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting
Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
Climbing gym opens in Gresham
Rock Haven offers a wide variety of bouldering routes, classes and weights.East County boulderers have a new mecca with the introduction of Rock Haven, Gresham's own climbing gym at 355 N.E. 223rd Ave. {obj:65599:Rock Haven's co-founders had been grappling with the idea of launching a gym for nearly two decades before they opened their East County location. The dream was shared by all four of the founders: Jen and Igor Zelen, Bill Righter and Travis Lovejoy. The group met in the early 2000s while bouldering at the same gym in Beaverton. They quickly became friends and slowly hatched the...
