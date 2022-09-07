Tulare County Fair back in action for 2022

TULARE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE )- The Tulare County fair is back for its 106th year in 2022 with new rides and a new lineup of music for what the fair is calling its year of “Jampacked Fun”.

The opening day of the fair is on Wednesday, Sept. 14. and will run through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Fairgoers can enjoy multiple new rides including the BallisticSwings and a colorful circus train. This year’s lineup includes the country music stars LOCASH, as well a number of other musicians who will take center stage throughout the multi-day event.

The fair is partnering with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of fair goes throughout the five-day event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.