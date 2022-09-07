ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CNBC

How recovery shape informs defensive stock buys

Gina Sanchez, chief market strategist at Lido Advisors, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss her recommendations for three buys and a bail. Her picks include Abbot, Microsoft, and Tesla, with weariness around Bitcoin.
Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022: The Club bets big on this chip stock

Jeff Marks shares insight into what the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell mean for the market. He also breaks down the thesis behind buying back more shares in a stock he and Jim Cramer like long term after selling at higher levels.
Nvidia
Economy
CNBC

How to play the volatile energy space

Kevin Book, Clearview Energy Partners, and Kenny Polcari, Slatestone Wealth, join the 'CNBC Special: Blue Chip Playbook' to discuss investing in energy, including stocks like ExxonMobil and Chesapeake Energy. With Miller Value Partners' John Spallanzani.
CNBC

White House policies rescued U.S. economy, Treasury's Yellen says

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Ford Motor Company in Detroit on Thursday. Yellen spoke about the Biden administration's economic policies and their positive effects on the economy. The Treasury secretary said the post-pandemic economy is in recovery. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen praised Biden administration's economic policies Thursday during a speech...
CNBC

Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores

The International Organization for Standardization approved creation of a new merchant code for gun retailers following pressure from gun-control activists. The code will will identify transactions at firearms stores. Visa, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement the code. Visa, the world's largest payments processor, said...
CNBC

Gold dips after Powell reiterates vow to tame inflation

Gold prices slipped on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cemented expectations around a 75-basis-point rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting. The Fed is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior inflation fights, Powell said.
