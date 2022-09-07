Read full article on original website
CNBC
Biden: The future of the chip industry is 'made in America'
CNBC's Shep Smith reports that President Biden was a a groundbreaking in New Albany, Ohio today of a new $20B chip factory being built by Intel. The factory is being built with funds from the CHIPS Act.
CNBC
G-7 looks to recruit more countries on Russian oil cap before negotiating details, officials say
G-7 countries are still trying to recruit more countries to join a Russian oil price cap before they enter more detailed discussions about the policy's specifics, according to U.S. and European officials. The countries aim to restrict the amount of revenue the Kremlin receives, but keep Russian oil on the...
China plans three missions to the Moon after discovering a new lunar mineral that may be a future energy source
The mineral, Changesite-(Y), was found in samples obtained by China's space exploration in 2020 and could prove to be a source of energy.
CNBC
Space companies put up a mixed second quarter. Here's who outperformed and who faltered
The second quarter was a mixed bag for space companies, with some firms posting steady progress while others faced setbacks. Most space stocks, many of which went public last year through SPAC deals, are struggling despite the industry's growth, off 50% or more since their market debut. The second quarter...
CNBC
Here’s what Tesla execs told Gigafactory employees Thursday night about plans and management changes
Leaked audio from Tesla internal meeting confirms VP of Gigafactory Operations Chris Lister has left the company. Hrushikesh "Hrushi" Sagar was promoted to oversee the Gigafactory. In an address to employees on Thursday heard by CNBC, Sagar and other leaders talked about production rates in the company's car factories and...
CNBC
How recovery shape informs defensive stock buys
Gina Sanchez, chief market strategist at Lido Advisors, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss her recommendations for three buys and a bail. Her picks include Abbot, Microsoft, and Tesla, with weariness around Bitcoin.
CNBC
Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022: The Club bets big on this chip stock
Jeff Marks shares insight into what the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell mean for the market. He also breaks down the thesis behind buying back more shares in a stock he and Jim Cramer like long term after selling at higher levels.
CNBC
Morgan Stanley upgrades Regeneron, says shares could rally 20% even after promising eye drug results
Citi downgraded a slew of Chinese stocks — but others bucked the trend. These are its new top picks.
CNBC
Insana: Inflation is cooling. Here's why the Fed may need to slow its rate hiking
The way I feel about Federal Reserve policy these days could be summed up in Al Pacino's memorable quote from the 1979 film, "And Justice for All." "You're out of order! You're out of order! The whole trial is out of order!" I also feel that way about the constant...
CNBC
We're buying back the last chunk of shares sold at higher levels in a stock we like long term
An engineer inspects a Sapphire Technology Ltd. AMD graphics processing unit (GPU) at the Evobits crypto farm in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2021.
CNBC
Bitcoin rallies 10% on a weaker U.S. dollar, and a reality check for The Merge: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at the promises of The Merge and what users should expect.
CNBC
Deadline to avoid a national rail strike which could cost economy $2 billion a day is near
The Association of American Railroads has released a report projecting the economic impact of a nationwide railroad strike could be more than $2 billion a day. A cooling-off period for negotiations expires September 16, when unions can strike. Five of the 12 unions have reached voluntary agreements with the railroads.
CNBC
Week in review, week ahead: Street bounces back but now awaits key inflation data
Stocks rallied on Friday to help all three major averages snap three-week losing streaks. The Dow finished up 2.8% on the holiday-shortened week, while the S&P 500 rose 3.8% and the Nasdaq gained 4.2%.
CNBC
Procter & Gamble CFO reassures on forward guidance despite fears of a slowdown
Procter & Gamble Co. Crest brand toothpaste sits on display in a supermarket in Princeton, Illinois.
CNBC
Why it may be time to get bullish on energy
Now may be time to get bullish on energy, according to the charts. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
How to play the volatile energy space
Kevin Book, Clearview Energy Partners, and Kenny Polcari, Slatestone Wealth, join the 'CNBC Special: Blue Chip Playbook' to discuss investing in energy, including stocks like ExxonMobil and Chesapeake Energy. With Miller Value Partners' John Spallanzani.
CNBC
White House policies rescued U.S. economy, Treasury's Yellen says
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Ford Motor Company in Detroit on Thursday. Yellen spoke about the Biden administration's economic policies and their positive effects on the economy. The Treasury secretary said the post-pandemic economy is in recovery. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen praised Biden administration's economic policies Thursday during a speech...
CNBC
Two top House Democrats seek review of whether airlines used Covid bailout funds for staff buyouts
The taxpayer aid of $54 billion given to airlines prohibited them from laying off workers. Carriers urged workers to take buyouts or offered extended leaves of absence. The House Oversight committee is now urging the Treasury Department to press airlines on whether they used the aid package for buyouts. Two...
CNBC
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
The International Organization for Standardization approved creation of a new merchant code for gun retailers following pressure from gun-control activists. The code will will identify transactions at firearms stores. Visa, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement the code. Visa, the world's largest payments processor, said...
CNBC
Gold dips after Powell reiterates vow to tame inflation
Gold prices slipped on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cemented expectations around a 75-basis-point rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting. The Fed is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior inflation fights, Powell said.
