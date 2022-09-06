ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC basketball announces details for Live Action event

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpJB4_0hkmf1Nl00

Before the UNC basketball program tips off a highly-anticipated 2022-23 season, they will host their annual scrimmage for fans.

The event, previously known as Late Night with Roy, will take place in the final week of September and has been renamed to Live Action with Carolina Basketball! The event remains the same with just the name being changed as fans will get their first look at the men’s and women’s teams for the new season plus extra activities including dancing, player intros, and a three-point shooting contest.

Live Action will take place on September 30th with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the festivities beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Basketball’s Gameday host B Daht will emcee the event throughout the night.

The Tar Heels will host an exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith on October 28th before their season opener against UNC-Wilmington on November 7th.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnson C. Smith
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy