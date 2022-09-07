Read full article on original website
FDA recalls over 17 million CPAP, BIPAP masks due to safety issues
Philips Respironics recalled more than 17 million masks used with their continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, and bilevel positive airway pressure, or BIPAP machines.
Philips Respironics recalls more than 17 million CPAP masks
BOSTON – Philips Respironics is recalling more than 17 million CPAP masks used by patients with sleep apnea. Magnets connect and hold the pieces of the mask in place, but the FDA said those magnets can impact any implanted medical devices that contain metal, including pacemakers.There have been more than a dozen reports of serious injuries.Anyone who does not have implanted metal objects can continue using the masks.
FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.
