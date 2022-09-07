Read full article on original website
Riding his way to the top: Lovington bull rider becomes world champion
LOVINGTON, N.M. — A New Mexico bull rider is getting recognized at just 9 years old after becoming a world champion. Parker Hooks is from Lovington and recently won the Youth Bull Rider World Finals. But his want to ride bulls started when he was really young. "My mimi...
Hobbs police asking for information in possible kidnapping
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is asking for information about a possible kidnapping at the Zia Park Casino Thursday night. They say the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Erica Martinz and the suspect identified as Jonathan Zaragoza. Video released Friday night shows the suspect chasing down Martinez, tackling her, and then forcing […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Watch: Police dash cam shows man flees police on airport luggage carrier
Police dash camera footage captured the moments Sebastian Rios Sierra led New Mexico police on a slow-speed chase after authorities say Sierra stole a baggage tractor from the Lea County Regional Airport in Hobbs. KOB reports.Sept. 9, 2022.
