Hobbs, NM

KRQE News 13

Hobbs police asking for information in possible kidnapping

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is asking for information about a possible kidnapping at the Zia Park Casino Thursday night. They say the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Erica Martinz and the suspect identified as Jonathan Zaragoza. Video released Friday night shows the suspect chasing down Martinez, tackling her, and then forcing […]
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs PD investigating possible kidnapping outside casino

HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Hobbs Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man and a woman. Police say the woman is the victim of a possible kidnapping. The man is the suspect. IMAGES/VIDEO ARE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE Hobbs PD said the potential kidnapping happened on September 8th in […]
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim

In the evening of Thursday (Sept. 8) officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the Zia Park and Casino in reference to a female subject who had been possibly kidnapped. Officers learned a female subject was forced into a silver in color Chrysler 300, bearing temporary tag number 10377Z9...
