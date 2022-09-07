College Roundup: Adrian men's soccer falls to Spring Arbor

ADRIAN — The Adrian College men's soccer played a scoreless first half with Spring Arbor Tuesday, but the second half belonged to the Cougars as the Bulldogs fell, 3-0.

Spring Arbor scored in the 66th, 82nd and 84th minutes to pick up the win against the Bulldogs (1-2).

The Cougars outshot Adrian, 27-4, including 9-2 on goal.

Top Performers

Adrian

Jackson Vacca: 6 saves

Adrian: 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) vs. University of St. Francis

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Heidelberg 3, Adrian 2

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Bulldogs lost in a 5-set thriller, needing 30 points to win the opener before dropping the next two and forcing a decisive fifth set where they fell, 28-30, 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11.

Adrian (3-2) had the momentum early, winning the marathon first set, but Heidelberg retook control as it won Set 2, 25-19 and needed extra points of its own to win Set 3, 26-24.

The Bulldogs regrouped to win an exciting fourth set, 25-23, but the home squad prevailed in the fifth.

Top Performers

Adrian

Amber Morris: 14 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace

Destiny Johnson: 15 kills, 4 blocks

Hailey Farrell: 56 assists, 19 digs, 5 aces, 3 blocks, 2 kills

Adrian: 7:30 p.m. Friday vs. Wooster at Angola, Ind.