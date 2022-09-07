Breaking: 4-star LB Blake Purchase announces commitment

The attention of college football fans has turned to the product on the field, but a big commitment took place on Tuesday afternoon, with 4-star linebacker Blake Purchase announcing that he will be joining the Oregon Ducks’ 2023 class.

Purchase is rated by 247Sports as the No. 122 player, and No. 14 EDGE in the 2023 class.

Purchase is the 18th member to commit to Oregon in 2023, and he is one of the higher-rated players now on the Duck’s defensive line. He chose Oregon over Notre Dame, Iowa State, Washington, and Colorado.

While Oregon didn’t have a great showing against the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend, it’s clear that some top recruits are still buying into the message that Dan Lanning is selling.

Film

Blake Purchase’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 CO LB Rivals 4 5.8 CO LB ESPN 3 79 CO LB On3 Recruiting 4 90.22 CO LB 247 Composite 4 0.9070 CO LB

Vitals

Hometown Englewood, Colorado Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-2 Weight 240 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on March 2, 2022

Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Iowa State Cyclones

Washington Huskies

Colorado Buffaloes

