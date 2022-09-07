ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Breaking: 4-star LB Blake Purchase announces commitment

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQaHw_0hkmegFy00

The attention of college football fans has turned to the product on the field, but a big commitment took place on Tuesday afternoon, with 4-star linebacker Blake Purchase announcing that he will be joining the Oregon Ducks’ 2023 class.

Purchase is rated by 247Sports as the No. 122 player, and No. 14 EDGE in the 2023 class.

Purchase is the 18th member to commit to Oregon in 2023, and he is one of the higher-rated players now on the Duck’s defensive line. He chose Oregon over Notre Dame, Iowa State, Washington, and Colorado.

While Oregon didn’t have a great showing against the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend, it’s clear that some top recruits are still buying into the message that Dan Lanning is selling.

Film

Blake Purchase’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4 93 CO LB

Rivals

4 5.8 CO LB

ESPN

3 79 CO LB

On3 Recruiting

4 90.22 CO LB

247 Composite

4 0.9070 CO LB

Vitals

Hometown

Englewood, Colorado

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

240 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on March 2, 2022
  • Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • Iowa State Cyclones
  • Washington Huskies
  • Colorado Buffaloes

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Former Hog Joe Foucha suspended from LSU because of transfer credits from Arkansas

Joe Foucha was one of the leaders of the Arkansas secondary in his three seasons with the Razorbacks. This past offseason he transferred to LSU; he’s from the state of Louisiana. But Foucha didn’t play in the team’s season-opening loss to Florida State. Coach Brian Kelly said why earlier in the week. “It really has to do with some technical issues with credit hours and transfer credit hours,” Kelly said. “It’s really unfortunate. Joe has done everything we’ve asked him to do.” Foucha was a three-year starter for Arkansas where he racked up 230 tackles and four interceptions. He and last year’s starting nickel, Greg Brooks Jr., both transferred to their home state’s flagship school after the season. Brooks had four tackles against the Seminoles. Kelly said he hopes to have Foucha back as soon as possible, suggesting the former Razorbacks safety would be a regular in the Tigers’ defensive backfield. “Joe’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Kelly said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best reactions from Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina

Football in Arkansas is fun again. The Razorbacks and their fan base have mostly suffered the last 10 years. Coach Sam Pittman brought some light in 2020 and opened the iris last year. Now, in 2022, the Hogs are a force with which to be reckoned. It isn’t just Hogs Faithful who are taking notice. The 16th-ranked Razorbacks have drawn the attention of college football at large. Saturday’s win over South Carolina was more evidence of it. Arkansas certainly won’t drop in the polls when the next batch of rankings are released and could even move up. No one would be surprised. Not even the national media. The respect for the Razorbacks has returned and considering next week comes against former coach Bobby Petrino, it couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Life is a circle. Welphttps://twitter.com/RealWildhog/status/1568641380733296643The Beasthttps://twitter.com/That_Guy_Harris/status/1568644355837026304 Sanders had seven tackles by halftime, including two for-loss and a pass break-up. It was sheer sideline-to-sideline work for the transfer from Alabama.No lies detectedhttps://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1568673387555475458 The Hogs are a combination of smashmouth and beauty. The saviors of college football? Maybe.The former players have pride in the programhttps://twitter.com/jonathanmarsh40/status/1568694791860355073 Marshall had to live through the rough years of Arkansas football. Glad to see he's never left the Hogs behind.No better companyhttps://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/156868323651106406511
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#College Football#Colorado Buffaloes#American Football#The Oregon Ducks#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Southern University vs. LSU, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The LSU Tigers will meet the Southern Jaguars in Week 2 of the college football season on Saturday night from Tiger Stadium. LSU is looking to bounce back after Brian Kelly’s debut went south after losing 24-23 in their first game of the season. Meanwhile, Southern is coming off a 86-0 win over Florida Memorial last week as they look to stun the LSU Tigers at home tonight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Was it a clean hit? Florida's Justus Boone sacks Kentucky's Will Levis

All eyes were on the quarterbacks coming into Florida’s matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats, but it’s the defense that’s turning heads early. Gervon Dexter Sr. kicked things off with the first Gators sack of the season during the Wildcats’ first drive, but it’s defensive end Justus Boone’s leveling hit on UK quarterback Will Levis that has people talking. The Swamp immediately erupted after Levis went down, but a flag for targeting quickly changed the mood in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Dabo Swinney contract includes larger buyout for Alabama

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney received a new contract Thursday morning that will pay him $115 million over the next 10 years. Swinney is now behind only Nick Saban in terms of average annual salary. Alabama’s head coach makes $11.7 million per year, while Swinney’s new deal pays him an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ten reasons why Washington State shocked Wisconsin

Heading into 2022, if you told a Wisconsin fan the summary of how the Badgers were upset by Washington State they probably wouldn’t believe you. The Cougars came away with a 17-14 win in a game where Graham Mertz shined? He what? Yes, the Kansas native played arguably the best game of his Badger career since his debut against Illinois and Wisconsin came up short.
PULLMAN, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy