Hialeah, FL

Click10.com

City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Times

Orange Blossom a classic

Miami Gardens, Fla. – For many alumni and students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the return of the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend in South Florida was more than a football game, more like a family reunion. After a 43-year absence, the celebrations surrounding football between historically Black...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Miami New Times

The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch

Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix-fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch. A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same...
MIAMI, FL
Fast Casual

Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida

Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami Has A Small Slice Of Paris With Its Very Own Love Lock Bridge

From many loyal lovers in Miami, this endearing gem is a permanent display of their everlasting love. The idea is simple: couples cross a bridge in Kendall’s Palms at Town & Country, put their names on locks to latch them on the bridge, and toss the keys into the scenic lake to symbolize locking their relationship together. A ‘love lockdown,’ as Ye famously put it.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Beloved great-grandmother fatally shot in Miami’s Liberty City

A great-grandmother was fatally shot on Friday night in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, police officers found the 89-year-old woman injured after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10 Avenue and 52 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman with dementia reported missing in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for an 85-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to police, Flossie Watkins was last seen Wednesday in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a red bandana, and flower dress with a green shirt on top. Police...
MIAMI, FL
Speedway Digest

Free Sneak Peek! Fans Can Experience Homestead-Miami Speedway During NASCAR ‘Next Gen’ Car Test Session at 1.5-Mile Oval on Tuesday, Sept. 20

In anticipation of Homestead-Miami Speedway’s return to the NASCAR Playoffs, and the track’s debut of NASCAR’s dynamic ’Next Gen’ car, fans will get a ’FREE’ first look at the machines that have provided a historic year of incredible competition in the NASCAR Cup Series during a test session on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
HOMESTEAD, FL
miamisprings.com

Post War: 1956 Standard Oil Service Station on the Circle in Miami Springs

1956 photo of Jim Curry’s Standard Oil Service Station on the Miami Springs Circle at 1 Palmetto Drive. Notice the Brundage Motors Volkswagen sign next door at 17 Palmetto Drive. Notice also there is no large gasoline price sign at the station. Miami Springs passed an ordinance limiting those signs to no more than 12 inches square. The ordinance was challenged all the way to the Florida Supreme Court who ruled the ordinance unconstitutional. Thank you to Lyn Curry Craver, Jim Curry’s daughter for her donation of this and other great original photos to the Miami Springs Historical Society Museum.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters

MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
MIAMI, FL
miamisprings.com

Miami Springs / VG Real Estate Update

The table below shows the current status of the Miami Springs/VG real estate market as of Friday, September 2, 2022. All closed sales are within the last 90 days and all data per MLS. During the period of August 26, 2022 through September 2, 2022, there were reported 6 new...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Terra Group launches construction on Miami’s CentroCity

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Terra Group has secured $230 million in financing for the CentroCity project in Miami and launched construction on the project that will include:. 1,200 apartments. 250,000 sq. ft....
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested For Beating Man With Bat

A Miami-Dade woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was arrested after she allegedly hit an elderly man with a baseball bat who was just relaxing on a bench outside of a hospital. The 34-year-old woman who shares the same name as the iconic rapper, allegedly hit the man “several times” outside of Hialeah Hospital with a baseball bat while he was chill’n on a bench alone.
HIALEAH, FL
Black Enterprise

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators

There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
MIAMI, FL

