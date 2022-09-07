1956 photo of Jim Curry’s Standard Oil Service Station on the Miami Springs Circle at 1 Palmetto Drive. Notice the Brundage Motors Volkswagen sign next door at 17 Palmetto Drive. Notice also there is no large gasoline price sign at the station. Miami Springs passed an ordinance limiting those signs to no more than 12 inches square. The ordinance was challenged all the way to the Florida Supreme Court who ruled the ordinance unconstitutional. Thank you to Lyn Curry Craver, Jim Curry’s daughter for her donation of this and other great original photos to the Miami Springs Historical Society Museum.

