22-year-old barricaded gunman taken into custody after 9 hour standoff with Troy police
An overnight stand off between police and a barricaded gunman has come to a close after a tense nine hours at a Troy residence, officials said.
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
Gunman shot by police after allegedly firing on cops, running into church in Westland
One person has been arrested after Michigan State Police and local police responded to a reported shooting in Westland, Friday afternoon. Police say the suspect was wounded.
String of crimes — including fatal shooting, robbery of 2 others — at vacant Detroit home targeted pizza delivery drivers
A vacant home in Detroit has been a hot spot for crime against pizza delivery drivers after two people were robbed and another was shot and killed at the location in recent days, police said on Thursday.
Police searching for 2 suspects wanted for stealing from northwest Detroit gas station
Information on a pair of alleged robbers is being sought by police after two suspects took items from a Detroit gas station this week. DPD released surveillance footage of two male suspects wanted in connection to the case on Friday
Suspect with gunshot wound in custody after police respond to shooting in Westland
One person has been arrested after Michigan State Police and local police responded to a reported shooting in Westland, Friday afternoon. Police say the suspect was wounded.
Gunman injured and arrested after standoff with police at Westland church
One person has been arrested after Michigan State Police and local police responded to a reported shooting in Westland, Friday afternoon. Police say the suspect was wounded.
1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...
Have you seen Tanisha? Detroit police trying to locate mentally ill woman last seen 10 days ago
Police say a Detroit woman diagnosed with a mental disorder went missing over a week ago and the search is on to bring her home. According to the Detroit Police Department, Tanisha Moore, 31, of Detroit was last seen on Aug. 31
Detroit police searching for missing 31-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen on August 31, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m. Tanisha Moore reportedly left her residence on the 11600 block of Belleterre Ave and did not return home. According to her mother, she has Bipolar Disorder. Anyone with...
Have you seen Lawrence? Detroit police searching for 75-year-old man, missing 2 weeks
Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in locating 75-year-old Lawrence Lowe, who has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was driving a black 2011 Ford Escape and did not return home.
Westland church pastor where barricaded gunman shot at police shares his story
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robbery suspect eluded police in Detroit and Dearborn - and things came to a head in Westland - when he was confronted again by police Friday. This time the suspect opened fire on them while barricaded inside a church. Police took him into custody -- but it caused quite the scare for the community - and a local pastor.
Toledo police respond to 2 overnight shootings with 1 victim dead, 1 seriously injured
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating two early Thursday morning shootings. According to police reports, officers first responded to a reported person shot at Elm and Hudson streets just after 1 a.m. On scene they found 27-year-old Melvin Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man severely injured in Southfield carjacking; 3 charged
Three men are facing charges after they allegedly carjacked and shot a 22-year-old man outside Regal Towers in Southfield. The victim suffered a severed artery and broken femur.
Police: Man tried to flush cocaine during drug bust in Fairmont
A Detroit man was arrested after a drug task force found cocaine, meth and fentanyl while searching a home in Fairmont.
Have you seen Nehemiah? Police searching for Livonia teen last seen on Labor Day
Authorities in Wayne County are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old high school student who went missing over the holiday weekend. The Livonia Police Department said Nehemiah Jones, 16, disappeared on Labor Day, Monday Sept. 5
Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road. Police were called around 9 a.m. July 10 to the area of Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service drive in Detroit, they said.
