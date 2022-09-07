ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

fox2detroit.com

Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 31-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen on August 31, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m. Tanisha Moore reportedly left her residence on the 11600 block of Belleterre Ave and did not return home. According to her mother, she has Bipolar Disorder. Anyone with...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland church pastor where barricaded gunman shot at police shares his story

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robbery suspect eluded police in Detroit and Dearborn - and things came to a head in Westland - when he was confronted again by police Friday. This time the suspect opened fire on them while barricaded inside a church. Police took him into custody -- but it caused quite the scare for the community - and a local pastor.
WESTLAND, MI

